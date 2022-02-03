Are Respawn or Secret Lab gaming chairs best?

Not all gaming chairs are created equal.

A quick internet search yields hundreds of flashy chairs modeled after racecar seats, but they’re not all built the same. Unlike many gimmicky, knockoff gaming chairs, both Respawn and Secretlab produce several excellent chairs. They are comfortable, durable and well made. They’re good enough to support your body for hours at a time and are often just as good for work as for play.

Respawn gaming chairs

Respawn makes great chairs that don’t cost a fortune. They have the colorful accents and somewhat angular styling that many gamers know and love. However, unlike other similar-looking brands, Respawn gaming chairs are well-constructed. Their construction focuses on comfort and durability. They may not be the plushiest options out there, but you can be sure you’re getting a great chair at a reasonable price.

Unlike some gaming chairs, Respawn chairs use a stretchy mesh fabric similar to what’s found on premium office chairs. Most gaming chair manufacturers stick with average to below-average synthetic PU leather that isn’t very thick and may not last very long. Respawn uses quality materials that are built to last through many nights of intense gaming, given just a little care and cleaning.

Respawn gaming chair pros

If you compare the cost of Respawn gaming chairs to others on the market, you’ll notice they’re pretty similar. The big difference in cost-effectiveness is that average midrange gaming chairs are notorious for their upholstery wearing out, bearings getting rough and plastic parts breaking after just a few months. You can be confident when buying a Respawn gaming chair that it will last you for quite a while as long as you don’t abuse it.

Another big thing Respawn chairs have going for them is the variety of configurations to choose from. They offer everything from plush, reclining models with a full-width footrest to full-mesh ergonomic task chairs that would fit right in with professional office decor. In between those extremes, there’s a range of models that incorporate useful and comfortable features of both.

Respawn gaming chair cons

While Respawn chairs are sturdy, sometimes the way they’re constructed can be a bad thing. In general, the thicker and more resilient the cushioning of a chair is, the less airflow you’ll get and the more heat is likely to build up. To mitigate this, consider one of the models that incorporates a little or a lot of breathable mesh.

The only other notable drawbacks are that Respawn gaming chairs tend to be pretty bulky and most lack significant ergonomic adjustments, like the ability to raise, lower or rotate the arms. They also don’t generally offer the premium tilt and tilt lock functions found on most top-quality office chairs.

Best Respawn gaming chairs

Respawn Spectre

This is one of the extremely rare gaming-focused chairs made primarily with durable elastic mesh. As such, it’s the best choice if you often find yourself sweating through high-intensity firefights in immersive AAA games.

Sold by Amazon

Respawn 200

Available in a variety of colors, the Respawn 200 is essentially a high-performance racing bucket seat mounted to a durable base with a reliable hydraulic cylinder. It offers a great balance between full-body support and breathability.

Sold by Amazon

Respawn RSP-110

Their most popular release by far, the RSP-110 comes in several color schemes and is built with a great deal of plush and resilient foam to ensure the most comfortable gaming experience possible. It’s not, however, ideal for hot and humid climates.

Sold by Amazon

Respawn RSP-900

This isn’t just a chair — it’s a full-on gaming recliner with a full-width and length footrest. This makes it great both for PC and console gaming. Like the RSP-110, though, it’s not incredibly well ventilated. However, it does have a built-in cupholder.

Sold by Amazon

Secretlab gaming chairs

Unlike the huge crop of cheap gaming chairs, most Secretlab releases don’t stand out due to flashy designs and bright colors. However, their comfort and durability easily make up for this. As such, they’re not cheap, but they’re still great investments.

Secretlab gaming chair pros

Secretlab makes remarkably durable and comfortable chairs. A lot of gamers love Secretlab chairs not only because they work so well but also because they don’t have the gaudy style of many alternatives. If you want a chair built for comfortable gaming but don’t want something with neon accents, busy curves or protruding cushions, you should strongly consider a Secretlab chair.

Secretlab gaming chair cons

Like with most furniture, great gaming chairs tend to be pretty expensive. That’s definitely true of Secretlab chairs, although you can at least be confident that it will last longer than most of its competition. The only additional drawback worth noting is that Secretlab does not offer any full-size gaming chairs with breathable mesh.

Best Secretlab gaming chairs

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022

While it’s one of just a few different models Secretlab offers, the newest Titan Evo has so many options that you can custom-order the gaming chair of your dreams. There are three sizes and a huge range of upholstery materials and colors.

Sold by Secretlab

Secretlab NeueChair

If you want a top-quality gaming chair but don’t want something bulky or overly stylized, this is the one for you. It’s comparable to some of the best ergonomic office chairs in terms of support, breathability and durability.

Sold by Secretlab

Secretlab Omega

Their 2020 flagship offering is still a great choice for many gamers, as it offers decent customizability options and the same reliable construction the entire lineup is known for. Since it’s a couple of years old, you can save a decent amount of money by going with the Omega.

Sold by Secretlab

Should you get a Respawn or Secretlab gaming chair?

The right answer depends mostly on your budget and a little on how flashy you want your setup to look. Many Respawn chairs cost around half as much as the best Secretlab models, but the Respawn chairs also generally look neater, especially if you have a lot of people watching your stream.

By most accounts, both brands are similarly comfortable as long as you get the right size and shape for your body type. Thankfully, even big and tall gamers get to make the same choice as everybody else, as both companies offer XL models that are especially large and resilient.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Chris Thomas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.