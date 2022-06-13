Which Disney princess doll is best?

For decades, Disney has made movies featuring beautiful princesses with a wide range of personalities and backgrounds. Between Snow White and Princess Elsa, there is a Disney princess for everyone, each serving as a role model for children and adults alike.

With so many different princesses, there is a doll for everyone, but narrowing down which one is best can be difficult when there are so many options. Dolls like the Disney Princess My Friend Belle Doll offer both variety and versatility for any big Disney princess fan.

What to know before you buy a Disney princess doll

Types of Disney dolls

Standard: These dolls stand at about 11.5-12 inches tall, designed similarly to Barbie dolls. They have joints that articulate, allowing elbows and knees to bend. Many have hair that can be styled and some include small accessories.

Large: Slightly larger than the standard size, these dolls usually sit at around 14 inches tall — a better fit for smaller hands. The features on these dolls are typically more childlike rather than matches to their movie counterparts.

Miniature: Miniature dolls can sit from 3-5 inches tall and usually include several dolls. These are a good way to get more than one doll without boosting the cost too much.

Bath dolls: These dolls are intended for bath time or any kind of water play. Some have features like water-activated color changes.

Age

Standard Disney princess dolls don’t include any additional accessories and are intended for imaginative play. Young children under age 3 haven’t developed this type of play as well as older children and therefore may become bored much quicker. You know your child best, so be sure the doll you get fits their style of play.

What to look for in a quality Disney princess doll

Material

Most Disney princess dolls are made of durable plastic that holds up well to rough play. Some of the more rare, collectible dolls are made from materials not meant for playing, so be sure to pick a doll that will fit your child’s playing style.

Features

Additional features may be included with your Disney princess doll. Some have buttons or strings that make the doll sing or speak, though these dolls require batteries that usually have to be bought separately. Some have light-up or color-changing features, which can be very visually engaging for young children.

Accessories

Some Disney princess dolls come with several outfits or notable items from their movie. While these certainly aren’t required, they can help enhance your child’s imaginative play with their favorite princess. Many lines of Disney princess dolls also offer outfits and accessories that can be purchased separately.

How much you can expect to spend on a Disney princess doll

Some single standard-sized dolls and sets of miniature dolls cost $15-$30. Sets of many dolls and dolls with accessories can cost $30-$70. The most expensive dolls are collectible and often come in sets, costing $70-$250.

Disney princess doll FAQ

Can you wash your Disney princess doll’s hair?

A. Though it takes a little work, it is possible to detangle and wash your doll’s hair. Start by combing it out; you may need to spray it with a little water to get all the knots out. Fill a bowl with cool water. Using a small dab of baby shampoo, swirl the doll’s hair in the bowl and gently work it into the hair. Let it soak for about 10 minutes, then replace with clean, cool water about three times or until all the shampoo is gone. Brush out the hair once it is damp. This method helps ensure that the hair doesn’t get damaged.

Can Disney princess dolls wear clothes that were purchased separately?

A. Because most Disney princesses have more than one notable look, it is common for them to offer additional outfits that can be sold separately. Standard-sized dolls (about 11.5 inches tall) can fit into Barbie clothes and other dolls of that size.

How can you tell whether or not your Disney princess doll can go in water?

A. Any doll without fabric or cloth elements can make great water toys. Plastic dolls can make great bath time companions and are easy to dry off. If fabric clothes on a doll accidentally get wet, they can usually be removed and dried.

What’s the best Disney princess doll to buy?

Top Disney princess doll

Disney Princess My Friend Belle Doll

What you need to know: Available in 11 different princess styles, this doll has beautiful, detailed features and wears her signature dress.

What you’ll love: Sitting at approximately 14 inches tall, this Belle doll is perfect for both young and older children. With five articulation points, it is very posable and easy for small hands to manipulate.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the doll’s long hair quickly became matted and unmanageable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Top Disney princess doll for the money

Liberty Imports Miniature Pocket Princess Dolls

What you need to know: This set includes six different princess dolls, each one with its own dress, tiara and pair of shoes, and is perfect for kids with big imaginations.

What you’ll love: At 4.5 inches tall, these dolls will fit perfectly inside a dollhouse. They have cute features and realistic hair that can be brushed. Their pretty dresses, tiaras and shoes are removable for endless combinations.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said their dolls’ dresses tore easily and had problems with the arms and heads falling off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Disney Princess Rainbow Reveal Ariel

What you need to know: This doll features Ariel with her mermaid tail, making it a perfect choice for play or bath time.

What you’ll love: Ariel’s rainbow-colored tail becomes brighter and more colorful when submerged in water, then returns to its original hue when dry. Her tail swishes back and forth to make it look like she’s really swimming.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the tail broke off easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Macy’s

