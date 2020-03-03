Tennis & Table Tennis

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Originals
Agriculture
Automotive News
Coronavirus
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
MMIP in South Dakota
Politics from The Hill
National & World News
Positively KELOLAND
Press Releases
South Dakota Marijuana
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Guardians rally late to top Twins
Top Stories
Lincoln staff highlighting 988 at school
Video
Washington HS celebrating 100 years of homecoming
Video
Korea, Vietnam veterans visit national monuments
Video
Presentation Sisters back in Sioux Falls
Video
Weather
KELOLAND Weather Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Drought
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
Viewer’s Choice Poll
The KELO Cup
SDSU Jackrabbits
USD Coyotes
Sanford International
Top Stories
Hitchcock-Tulare cruises by Avon in Game of the Week
Video
Top Stories
Friday Scoreboard – September 16
Top Stories
Powerhouse Plays – September 16
Video
Guardians rally late to top Twins
Hitchcock-Tulare vs. Avon earns Viewers’ Choice GOTW
Correa, Gordon homer in Twins victory over Royals
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
KELOLAND WeatherNow
Program Schedule
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOXTRA
CW of the Black Hills
KELOLAND Living
Arts & Crafts Show
Book Club
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Be Our Guest
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Be On The Show
Our Team
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
KELOLAND Living Newsletter
Top Stories
BestReviews: DIY space-saving ideas
Video
Top Stories
Sanford International: Merchandise Tent
Video
A look inside Jon Crane Gallery and Custom Framing
Video
Get to know the Long Island Medium
Video
Easy, delicious coconut bacon recipe
Video
Employment
Automall
Community
Back To School
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Events Calendar
Gas Prices
KELOLAND Pets
Obituaries
Remarkable Women
Tradition Of Caring
Lottery
Horoscopes
About
Contact Us
uShare
Our History
Our People
KELOLAND Careers
Regional News Partners
Sign Up For Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Online Services
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Tennis & Table Tennis
Celebrate the legacies of Serena Williams and Roger …
Top Tennis & Table Tennis Headlines
Best tennis ball hopper
Best Badminton Sets
Best Ping-Pong Tables
Best ping-pong table
Best Pickleball Paddles
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Gov. office calls wedding flight official business
Friday Scoreboard – September 16
Four SD schools named Blue Ribbon schools
Noem’s book doesn’t match what Mickelson remembers
Teacher speaks against social studies standards
Don't Miss!
KELOLAND Pro Football Challenge
Back To School
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
View All Don't Miss