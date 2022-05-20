What are the best workout leggings?

Worn more often than most gym clothes, workout leggings are in closets everywhere. Brands and styles are abundant with multiple features. With so many to choose from, it can be hard to know which ones are the best. From high-waisted options to capris to leggings with pockets, here’s a look at some of the best options on the market.

Gym necessities

If you intend to wear leggings during physical activity, some styles will match up better with your needs than others. For example, workout leggings that are meant specifically for gym activities are made to be tighter and more breathable.

Compression leggings

This style compresses the legs more so than typical leggings. They can be worn as workout pants but are often worn under shorts or workout pants during winter. Compression leggings fit tightly on the body to prevent the fabric from drooping during movement. Both men and women have several comfortable options available.

Men’s Under Armour HeatGear Compression Leggings

This style stretches to fit the body while compressing the muscles. Its fabric is tough but lightweight, making it ideal for workouts. Sold by Amazon

Women’s Nike Pro 365 Tights

These are mid-rise, tight-fitting compression leggings for women. They are machine-washable and ventilated for breathability. Sold by Amazon

High-waisted yoga pants

As you move through different positions during a workout, clothing moves around on your body as well. High-waisted yoga pants minimize the number of times you have to pull your pants up when doing a downward dog. They sit up higher and hug at the waist, preventing them from slipping. Many pairs will even have a waistband to hold them in place.

Lululemon Align Pant

These top-of-the-line leggings are designed to cover your core and minimize your worry. They are soft, sweat-wicking and machine washable. Sold by Amazon

With pockets

We all want to carry our phones around everywhere with us, especially on a workout. Some pairs of yoga leggings have pockets that can be useful for holding your keys, gym card and Bluetooth headphones.

Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Leggings

These leggings have a high-waisted tight fit and pockets. They are comfortable, stretch to your body and come in various patterns. Sold by Amazon

Capri

Sometimes it’s too hot to wear full-length leggings outside, which is why you also need capris in your closet. The features on capris are the same as full-length leggings. They can come high-waisted, with pockets and in several different patterns. Capris provide space for fresh air to touch the skin and keep you cool.

Neleus Capri Leggings

These capri leggings are non-see-through with a high waist for tummy control. They have pockets and come in many different colors. Sold by Amazon

Beyond the gym

Workout leggings for the gym are obvious, but there are other things to consider when purchasing them. Sometimes you need to save a bit while still getting fit. Or perhaps you are eco-friendly and want to be sure you’re wearing all sustainable clothing. In either case, you’re covered by the workout legging industry.

Affordable

Working out is great for mental health, but breaking the bank is counterproductive. Affordable leggings are as beneficial to a workout as expensive ones. You can find plenty of pairs you can get the same workout in without hurting your wallet. Plus, if you get workout leggings at a fairer price, you can get twice as many.

Queenieke High-Waisted Yoga Pants

These high-waisted yoga leggings are comfortable and versatile. Wear them to any physical activity, but wash them by hand when dirty. Sold by Amazon

Sustainable

For eco-conscious people, there are sustainable leggings. These come from mindful companies who consider everything from the materials they use to their labor.

Boody Women’s Active Legging

These sustainable leggings are good for running, circuit training, yoga or any other workout. They are sweat-wicking, breathable and high-waisted. Sold by Amazon

Stylish

If you want to look good while you do a workout, you may want more variety of patterns. In this case, there are plenty of workout-appropriate leggings. Some have multiple colors, while others have leopard, galaxy and other prints.

G4Free Yoga Pants With Pockets

Designed with a high waist and pockets, these leggings come in various flattering prints and colors, including leopard, marble and tie-dye.

Sold by Amazon

