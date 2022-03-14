Which kitten heels are best?

Kitten heels are sassy shoes that give wearers a modest lift without sacrificing comfort or style. Although it’s a timeless design, the kitten heel has surged in popularity recently, particularly for casual and wear-to-work outfits.

Chic and sophisticated, kitten heels add a touch of class to any outfit, from distressed jeans to tailored pants. One of the most popular kitten heel boots, Journee Collection Women’s Isobel Booties, has simple, smooth lines that coordinate well with cropped pants and jeans.

What to know before you buy kitten heels

What are kitten heels?

Kitten heels are shoes with slender heels that are no more than 2 inches high. Usually, the heels are tapered like traditional pumps; however, some styles have square, rectangular or round heels. The chic style was popularized in the mid-20th century, and most recently, kitten heels have been embraced as casual and business casual styles that coordinate with most bottoms.

Why are kitten heels popular?

Kitten heels are often worn by people who are new to wearing heeled shoes, as well as those who want a little lift without giving up comfort. Unlike stilettos, kitten heels have more ergonomic footbeds that are better suited for prolonged periods of walking or dancing. They’re also more stable than high-heeled styles because they have a low center of gravity, which means wearers are less likely to trip or roll their ankles.

What to look for in quality kitten heels

Toe box style

Traditional kitten heels feature a pointed or tapered toe box. Not only does this give the shoe an elegant silhouette, it also creates an optical illusion that makes the leg appear longer and slimmer. Toe boxes like these also give kitten heels a structured appearance, which adds balance to outfits with flowy tops or boxy bottoms.

Modern kitten heels feature square or round toe boxes. Square toe boxes, often seen on strappy kitten heels, are comfortable because they have wide, spacious cuts. Round toe boxes are usually seen in formal or strappy kitten heels. They soften the style’s silhouette, and they’re a compromise between pointed and square toe boxes.

Padded heel

Because most of the weight of the wearer is concentrated on the heel, many kitten heel styles have padded heel cups. The extra cushioning absorbs and distributes shock, particularly when walking on dense ground such as cement or pavement. Most padded heels have smooth, seamless designs that minimize friction, which in turn may reduce the likelihood of blisters.

Closure style

While traditional slip-on kitten heels remain popular, other styles of closures may be more suitable for some wearers.

Straps: Straps are seen on slingback and formal styles and are well-received for their adjustable fit. Most styles have buckles, but some have snaps or hook-and-loop closures.

Straps are seen on slingback and formal styles and are well-received for their adjustable fit. Most styles have buckles, but some have snaps or hook-and-loop closures. Elastic: Elastic closures are seen on many slip-on and sandal styles. They hug the foot securely yet comfortably, and they expand if the foot swells.

Elastic closures are seen on many slip-on and sandal styles. They hug the foot securely yet comfortably, and they expand if the foot swells. Zippers: Most kitten heel boots have zippers for easy off and on. Some styles have hidden zippers, whereas others have noticeable zippers that double as decorative details.

Most kitten heel boots have zippers for easy off and on. Some styles have hidden zippers, whereas others have noticeable zippers that double as decorative details. Laces: There aren’t too many kitten heels with laces, but the few that do exist are usually ornate, high-end styles.

How much you can expect to spend on kitten heels

Simple kitten heels made with synthetic materials cost $50 and below. Well-made kitten heels, including many leather and suede styles, range from $75-$150. Designer and formal kitten heels typically cost $125-$350.

Kitten heels FAQ

Is it hard to walk in kitten heels?

A. Many people find it’s much easier to walk in kitten heels than pumps, stilettos or platform heels because they’re lower to the ground. With that said, some people may find that it’s difficult to walk in their normal heel-toe stride when they wear kitten heels.

Are kitten heels suitable for work?

A. Many kitten heel styles are appropriate for professional environments with casual or business casual dress codes. Classic slingbacks and pumps, particularly those in solid colors, are among the most popular wear-to-work styles. Sandal and open-toe kitten heels may not be acceptable or safe for some work environments.

What are the best kitten heels to buy?

Top kitten heels

Journee Collection Women’s Isobel Booties

What you need to know: A versatile style, these kitten-heel booties are easy to wear with fitted, tapered or wide-leg bottoms.

What you’ll love: They’re a comfortable, lightweight style suitable for casual or work wear. The booties have a modern, fresh appearance with a simple silhouette. They also have a traction outsole to improve grip on slippery or uneven ground.

What you should consider: The outsole is thin, which means wearers may feel pebbles and uneven ground when they walk.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top kitten heels for the money

Easy Street Women’s Faye Slingback Kitten-Heel Pumps

What you need to know: These timeless slingbacks are one of the most comfortable kitten heel styles available.

What you’ll love: Comfort leads the design with an adjustable strap, padded footbed and seamless lining. The pumps are also flexible and move naturally with the foot. They’re one of few styles that offer narrow, wide and extra-wide widths.

What you should consider: Some wearers felt the style ran rather small, so they needed to size up by a half size.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Charter Club Women’s Tessaa Evening Dress Slides

What you need to know: A chic style, this dressy slide is comfortable enough for walking and dancing.

What you’ll love: Although it’s a simple and versatile design, the shoes have refined features that make them stand out. The bow adds a delicate touch to the style. A microsuede fabric upper reduces friction around the instep and arch.

What you should consider: If you have a slender foot, the slides may slip off while you walk.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.