Besides your arm and shoulder muscles, when you throw a football, you should also be engaging your core muscles as well as your leg muscles.

Which football targets are best?

Throwing a football is a deceptively difficult skill that doesn’t feel natural for many people. It can take many, many hours of practice over the years to develop the perfect spiral. One of the best ways to hone your throwing skills is to use a football target.

A football target must be rugged enough to endure a barrage of throws. It also needs to have the target placed in a location that is typical of where a quarterback would aim to throw a pass. GoSports Football Throwing Net is an excellent example of a quality football target because it’s large, durable and features three targets.

What to know before you buy a football target

Football targets

On a typical target, such as an archery target, the goal is to hit the target. Usually, the closer you are to the center of that target, the better your shot is. With a football target, however, the goal is to throw the football through the target, much like you would throw a basketball through a hoop.

Football target usage

For the beginner who is just trying to learn the mechanics of a perfect throw, a football target simply gives the aspiring player a place to aim. However, as that player gets better, the degree of difficulty can be increased by adding challenges. These challenges can range from learning to take a snap from the center and quickly throwing the football to trying to hit the target while on the run and avoiding obstacles such as other players or tackle dummies.

Football target types

There are three different types of football targets: a hanging target, an inflatable target and a throwing net.

Hanging target: Like it sounds, a hanging target is suspended from a stable location. This could be as simple as hanging an old tire from a tree branch. The problem with hanging targets is they may move in a breeze, making it difficult to throw the football through the hole.

Inflatable target: An inflatable target is similar to an inflatable punching bag. The bottom is weighted, usually with water, holding the target in place. It can feature one or more targets. When the football hits the target, it will fall down and spring back up again, and, depending on the force of the throw, it may be possible to move some inflatable targets. While this may not always be ideal, it is a step up from a hanging target.

Throwing net: A throwing net is a large structure that has one or more targets built into it. When the ball passes through the target, it gets caught in a little mesh basket, so you can easily see when you score. The advantage of this type of target is that the net still catches most balls that miss the target holes, so you won’t have to go running after your football like you might with other types of targets.

What to look for in a quality football target

Durable build

Your football target is going to be taking a lot of hits. Whether it is inflatable or a net, it needs to be able to endure the punishment of continually stopping those drilled passes without sustaining damage.

Size

Some models are small, little more than a target. If you miss the target, you will have to chase after your ball. Other models are large walls, some as large as 8 feet by 8 feet. If you have room, these larger models are the best option as they can also help protect what is behind the target.

Number of targets

Some models feature one target while others may have five or more targets. Having additional targets means that you can keep several footballs on hand for throwing. If you fill one target up, you can just aim at another. Also, with additional targets, you will have a variety of heights to aim at, which is a good thing.

Football

The downside of most football targets is the football. While it is thoughtful to include one or several footballs with the target, many are subpar. It is often a wise strategy to purchase a football separately if you want to have the best experience.

Ball pump

From time to time, your football will need to be inflated. While ball pumps are not expensive items, if a quality model comes with your football target, that will be appreciated.

How much you can expect to spend on a football target

A football target can range from $20 for a small, single-target device to $150 for a massive wall of netting that has several targets.

Football target FAQ

How do I hold a football?

A. While there are many nuances that can give you a signature grip on a football, for the best control, it is essential that you hold the ball at the end using your fingertips, not your hand. Additionally, make sure your index finger is placed at the end of the ball so you can control the spin.

How do I prevent shoulder injuries when throwing a football?

A. Besides having a coach walk you through the throwing motion so you have proper form, the best thing you can do is work with a trainer to learn the exercises you need to do to strengthen your shoulder, upper arm, chest and back muscles.

What’s the best football target to buy?

Top football target

GoSports Football Throwing Net

What you need to know: This is a large net that has three targets that can be used to hone your throwing accuracy.

What you’ll love: This net comes in two sizes, either 6 feet by 6 feet or 8 feet by 8 feet. It features three target pockets that mimic prime receiving areas. The reinforced foldable frame allows for quick set up and the high-density polyester net comes with a free carrying case.

What you should consider: While most individuals found this model to have a rugged build, a few had some issues with durability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top football target for the money

Franklin 3-Hole Football Target Toss

What you need to know: This fun, inflatable football target is an affordable way to introduce your kids to football.

What you’ll love: This football target has a water-filled base for stability and it comes with two balls, a target and a pump. It is designed to pop back up after being knocked down, and it is made of durable PVC, so it can withstand the hardest throws. Because it’s inflatable, it’s highly portable and can be taken with you wherever you want to play.

What you should consider: Some users had a little trouble getting this inflatable target to stand up straight.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Worth checking out

GoSports Inflataman Football Challenge

What you need to know: This football target features the unique design of a player (Inflataman) with a target located between his hands.

What you’ll love: This can be a practice target for kids or a fun tailgate game for adults. The set comes with one target, four inflatable rubber footballs, a ball pump and a dry erase scoreboard. The base of this inflatable target is filled with water for stability, and it can be set up for play within minutes.

What you should consider: The downside with this product is the reports that it doesn’t hold air for very long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

