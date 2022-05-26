Which Under Armour football cleats are best?

Football is a sport that’s all about speed, agility and skill. Without the proper footwear, you won’t be able to reach your opponents on defense or avoid them on offense. Most Under Armour football cleats provide more than enough support and grip, and they also offer top-of-the-line cleats for those willing to pay up.

The best Under Armour football cleats are the Under Armour Men’s Highlight MC Football Cleats. They provide top-notch ankle support, traction and have plenty of foam padding to absorb the shocks of running.

What to know before you buy Under Armour football cleats

Upper

There are three types of uppers found in Under Armour football cleats.

Low-top uppers end just below the ankle. They have the widest range of motion. They’re good for players who need to go fast and change direction often.

Mid-top uppers end in the middle of the ankle. They have a moderate range of motion and provide some ankle support. They're good for players who do a bit of everything.

High-top uppers extend past the ankle. They have a minimal range of motion but excellent ankle support. They're perfect for defensive players.

Midsole

The midsole should be cushioned for shock absorption and have enough flexibility to bend with the foot as you run.

Outsole

The outsole is what the cleats attach to. It should be stiff and durable as it takes the most beating during a season.

What to look for in quality Under Armour football cleats

Material

Under Armour football cleats are typically made of leather or synthetics.

Leather is more expensive but forms closely to your feet once broken in. It also provides better movement and comfort. Most leather cleats still use some synthetic material.

Synthetics are more affordable but aren't as flexible or durable. These cleats should last you through a season, but you may need another pair next year.

Cleat types

There are four types of cleats, or studs, found on the outsole.

Hard cleats are made of long, stiff plastic. They can be a little uncomfortable but they dig deep into the ground for the best traction.

Rubber cleats are shorter studs made of, well, rubber. They're more comfortable but aren't as high-performing. Most children's cleats use rubber.

Turf cleats are short rubber studs designed specifically for maximum traction when there's no ground to pierce, such as the artificial turf for which they're named.

Removable cleats are footwear with cleats you can remove. You can swap any kind of cleat in and out as needed based on the field of play. As such, they're popular with traveling players. They're also the most expensive.

How much you can expect to spend on Under Armour football cleats

Under Armour football cleats typically cost $50-$150. Low-end Under Armour cleats, which still perform better than the average cleat, cost around $50. Midrange cleats cost around $100 and the best cost around $150.

Under Armour football cleats FAQ

Can I wear soccer cleats instead when playing football?

A. Technically, yes, just as you can technically wear baseball or other types of cleats. However, these cleats give wearers the edge in the matching sport. For example, soccer cleats have no studs near the toe, so they can’t catch the ground on a kick. Football cleats have studs all over the shoe for maximum traction when running.

What’s the best way to clean Under Armour football cleats?

A. First, knock off any loose dirt, grass and other debris. Secondly, use a dry cloth to wipe off any remaining debris you can. Thirdly, use a damp cloth soaked in some warm water and laundry detergent to remove the last pieces of stubborn grime.

How do I dry Under Armour football cleats?

A. First, never run your cleats through a clothes dryer — this can break the dryer and damage your cleats. You also shouldn’t use any direct heat, including the sun, as it could damage the material. Instead, stuff your cleats with anything that can draw the excess moisture out with newspaper, paper towels or hand towels.

What are the best Under Armour football cleats to buy?

Top Under Armour football cleats

Under Armour Men’s Highlight MC Football Cleats

What you need to know: These top-dollar cleats are designed to push you to your best performance.

What you’ll love: These shoes use a high-top upper that you can fold down to provide customized support and comfort. The collar is laceless and uses straps for a custom fit. A high-rebound foam insole provides good shock absorption. It comes in sizes 8-16 and in four colors.

What you should consider: A few consumers reported a longer than usual break-in time. Others found them to run a little narrow.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Under Armour football cleats for the money

Under Armour Men’s Highlight Franchise Football Cleats

What you need to know: These budget cleats are more than enough to leave your opponents in the dust.

What you’ll love: The tongue uses open-holed mesh for maximum breathability on hot days without sacrificing grip and support. A die-cut rubber-like insole provides excellent durability. Rubber-molded cleats have excellent traction on any surface with minimal added weight to the shoe. It comes in sizes 8.5 to 14

What you should consider: A few customers reported these to run narrow and small. Others wished there was a little more padding, saying they could feel the cleats underfoot.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Under Armour Women’s Blur Smoke MC Football Cleats

What you need to know: These ultralight cleats are designed specifically for women.

What you’ll love: The insole uses a high-rebound foam for premium shock absorption and comfort. It’s exceptionally light at only 8.5 ounces and has an ultra-breathable upper.

What you should consider: There’s no ankle support. If they aren’t tied tightly, they could slip off during an intense play.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

