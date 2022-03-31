Which basketball hoop is best?

Imagine playing basketball with your friends only to find that a group of kids has already taken over your favorite court. You’ll never face this dilemma again if you have a hoop at home.

If you want a high-quality basketball hoop for your driveway, the Silverback In-Ground Basketball Hoop is worth your attention. It’s an arena-style hoop made with durable steel and delivers elite performance thanks to its tempered glass backboard and breakaway rim.

What to know before you buy a basketball hoop

Location

You’re going to need ample space to work with if you want a basketball hoop for your home. Driveways are a popular location for hoops, and they’re also the safest since you can put one close to your house. It’s recommended to do so, especially if you have small children, as there’s less chance that the ball will roll or bounce onto the street.

Hoop type

There are three types of home basketball hoops: in-ground, portable and mounted.

In-ground hoops are placed into the ground with cement, so they’re more of a long-term or permanent option. Portable hoops are the most versatile since you can move them around easily, and they have bases that need to be filled with water or stand to stay in place. Both hoop types have mechanisms for adjusting height, so they’re both excellent options for young players who are still growing physically.

Mountable hoops are usually placed on walls or over garage doors. They’re the least expensive option, but unfortunately, they don’t have as many features as in-ground or portable hoops. For example, if you have the space to do so, you must remove a mounted hoop and relocate it to adjust the height.

Playability

If all you want to do is shoot around occasionally, you can save yourself a few dollars by going with a mountable hoop if you have somewhere to put it. However, if you want something that can last you for years and help you or your child develop as a player, a portable or in-ground hoop is the better option. They’re more durable and are engineered with advanced metrics to deliver a professional-level experience.

What to look for in a quality basketball hoop

Backboard size

Small backboards make for an easier target and are designed for children learning to play the game. Backboards with a width of 32 to 48 inches are considered youth sizes and are usually cheaper than hoops with larger backboards. 48 to 52 inches is considered regulation-size and the best option for adults and experienced players.

Backboard material

The backboard can be tempered glass, polycarbonate or acrylic. Tempered glass backboards are the most expensive as it delivers the best bounce and is used for backboards across all competitive levels. Polycarbonate and acrylic backboards are durable and less delicate than tempered glass, making them excellent options for portable hoops.

Height adjustability

The basketball hoops used in the National Basketball Association are 10 feet high, and while that’s the height teenagers and adults should be playing with, younger players need lower nets. As they grow and develop, you can adjust the hoop’s height based on your strength and skill level. Also, lowering the height on a portable hoop can make storage easier.

How much you can expect to spend on a basketball hoop

You can find youth portable and mountable basketball hoops for $100-$300, but if you’re looking for a regulation-size in-ground or portable hoop, it can cost you anywhere from $500-$2,000.

Basketball hoop FAQ

Can in-ground hoops be moved?

A. Some newer in-ground hoops come with goals that can change their orientation and detachable upper portions. However, removing an in-ground hoop can be complicated and requires professional assistance.

Is it better to use water or sand to fill a portable hoop base?

A. Water is more convenient, but sand is denser, so it’s more reliable and adds more weight. More weight means less shifting or shaking, which can be common once water leaks or evaporates from the base.

What’s the best basketball hoop to buy?

Top basketball hoop

Silverback In-Ground Basketball Hoop

What you need to know: This in-ground hoop has sturdy, powder-coated steel construction and offers gymnasium-style performance.

What you’ll love: It’s height adjustable between 7.5 and 10 feet and boasts a tinted tempered glass backboard. It can be unbolted to move around the net’s orientation and has a flexible breakaway rim. Also, it comes with a backboard pad and a five-year limited warranty.

What you should consider: Many customers report that it shakes too much on missed shots.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top basketball hoop for the money

Lifetime 52-Inch MVP Portable Basketball Hoop

What you need to know: It’s an excellent driveway hoop for those who want something easy to maneuver and light on the wallet.

What you’ll love: The backboard isn’t as large as an arena-style basketball hoop, but it’s shatterproof, and at 52 inches, it’s enough for casual pick-up games. It’s adjustable between 7.5 and 10 feet and has a high-quality rim flexible rim.

What you should consider: Assembly isn’t complicated, but it can be time-consuming, even with quality tools.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Spalding The Beast Glass Portable Basketball Hoop

What you need to know: This is a high-quality hoop with premium features you wouldn’t find on other portable models.

What you’ll love: It has a sturdy alloy-steel frame, a 54-inch tempered glass backboard, and a screw jack lift for easy height-adjusting. The base has four wheels and can be filled with water or sand.

What you should consider: Some reported that the base leaks if filled with water and that sand works best to avoid this.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

