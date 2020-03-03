Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
LIVE NOW
🏀Game 1: SDSU women vs. Denver🏀
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Black History Month
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Ukraine Crisis
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Originals
Local News
National & World News
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
S.D. Legislative Session
South Dakota Marijuana
Your Money Matters
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Authorities remind drivers to slow down in winter …
Gallery
Iowa man pleads not guilty in January 6th riot
Xcel Energy preparing for severe weather
Thune, Bengs share thoughts on Russian oil
Video
Weather
KELOLAND Weather Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Drought
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
Summit League
The KELO Cup
High School Basketball Brackets
Top Stories
KELOLAND SportsZone – March 4
Video
Top Stories
Powerhouse Plays – March 4
Video
Top Stories
Playoff Scoreboard – March 4
Summit League Tournament means big business for hotels
Video
PREVIEW: Summit League Tournament – Day 1
Viborg-Hurley, Aberdeen Christian heading to State …
Video
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
KELOXTRA
CW of the Black Hills
KELOLAND Living
Arts & Crafts Show
Book Club
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
BestReviews
Souper Tuesday
Be On The Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
KELOLAND Living Newsletter
Top Stories
Dakota ICF providing strong, quiet, efficient walls
Video
Top Stories
Treat a lice outbreak with Cetaphil cleanser
Video
Feeling like a second choice in your relationship
Video
Does an ideal life make you prone to suicide?
Video
How to avoid online auction scams
Video
Employment
Automall
Community
Agriculture
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Falls Park History
Events Calendar
Gas Prices
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
KELOLAND Pets
Obituaries
Remarkable Women
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
Regional News Partners
Sign Up For Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Comfort
Best orthotic inserts
Top Comfort Headlines
6 Lil Nas X shoe lookalikes
Best orthotic slippers
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Oregon couple moves to South Dakota for their ‘freedom’
Wanted man last seen in Aberdeen
Acquitted of attempted murder, man shares his story
Active Start to the Weekend
PREVIEW: Summit League Tournament – Day 1
Don't Miss!
Win Tickets to Snoop Dogg/Koe Wetzel
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Card
Remarkable Women of KELOLAND
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
View All Don't Miss