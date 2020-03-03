Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Originals
Agriculture
Automotive News
Coronavirus
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
MMIP in South Dakota
National & World News
Positively KELOLAND
Press Releases
South Dakota Marijuana
Sturgis Rally
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Sturgis Rally Tally Day 5: Felony drug arrests up
Top Stories
Sioux Falls city vehicles switch to biodiesel blends
Brookings hires next public works director
Police looking for driver who drove on golf course
Video
Bringing the farm to the Sioux Empire Fair
Video
Weather
KELOLAND Weather Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Drought
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
SDSU Jackrabbits
USD Coyotes
VIP FANFare Trips
All Star 2022
Top Stories
Pierre football’s Downstream tradition
Video
Top Stories
Elk Point-Jefferson looks to use experience in 2022
Video
Top Stories
‘I respect him like any of my coaches’
Video
Outdoor Campus set to host Gear Swap and Giveaway
Video
SDSU’s offense loaded with talent
Video
Howard adjusting to move up to 9AA
Video
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
KELOLAND WeatherNow
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
KELOXTRA
CW of the Black Hills
KELOLAND Living
Arts & Crafts Show
Book Club
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Be Our Guest
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Be On The Show
Our Team
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
KELOLAND Living Newsletter
Top Stories
Downtown Sioux Falls’ Riverfest moves to Fawick Park
Video
Top Stories
Dakotafest connecting South Dakota agriculture
Video
Is your child ready for kindergarten?
Video
Building trust as a new employee
Video
Spilling the tea: Back to school and work experience
Video
Employment
Automall
Community
Back To School
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Events Calendar
Gas Prices
KELOLAND Pets
Obituaries
Remarkable Women
Tradition Of Caring
Lottery
Horoscopes
VIP FANFare Trips
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
KELOLAND Careers
Regional News Partners
Sign Up For Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Online Services
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Security
Simplisafe vs. Ring: Which is the best security system …
Top Security Headlines
Best spy camera
Best nanny cam
Best indoor security camera
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Mary K. Ross’ daughter confronts her mother’s killer
Mar-a-Lago raid? Professor has some answers for you
Sturgis Rally Tally Day 5: Felony drug arrests up
Driver in deadly traffic stop arrested after pursuit
‘Missing person that was found the wrong way’
Don't Miss!
Win Groceries For A Year!
Back To School
VIP FANFare Trips
New England Fall Foliage with Sean Bower
Scotland & Northern Ireland with Jay Trobec
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
View All Don't Miss