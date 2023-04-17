Help your dog take the leap with the best dog steps

Which steps for dogs are best?

Some tend to associate dog steps for bed as something for senior dogs. However, dog steps benefit all kinds of dogs, from toy breeds to dogs that shouldn’t do a lot of jumping. These steps are often compact, practical and easy to move. If you like letting your dog sleep on your bed or couch, a reliable set of stairs goes a long way.

If you want dog steps that work well for dogs of all sizes, try the plush, cushioned The Best Pet Supplies Foldable Pet Steps With Foam.

What to know before you buy steps for dogs

Size

Consider the height of your bed, the size of your dog and the dog’s range of mobility as you pick a set of dog steps. They can support between 12 to 200 pounds, so it’s important to check that capacity against your dog’s weight before making a purchase.

The standard human bed is about 25 inches high, though this can fluctuate based on the bed frame and if you use a mattress topper. The standard couch or armchair can be anywhere from 17 to 34 inches in height. Dog steps feature two to five steps with a total height of 11 to 26 inches. This means that if your dog has shorter legs or isn’t much of a jumper, then you’ll want the steps to be as tall as possible.

Materials

Most frames are made out of plastic or memory foam. Plastic frames usually have carpeted steps, while memory foam feature a fabric-based exterior. Some dog steps use wood, which is sturdier and boasts a higher weight capacity, but it can damage floors. Memory foam is great when you don’t want too much space in between steps or if you are looking for something that feels like a cross between steps and a ramp.

Portability

Most dog steps fold down or collapse. Foldable steps are great if you want to move the steps around the home. Collapsible steps are easier to travel with and take up less space once flattened. Foldable steps also tend to have a higher weight capacity than collapsible steps.

What to look for in quality steps for dogs

Removable cover

For plush fabric stairs, you want a removable cover that is machine-washable. This allows you to remove stains or odors without having to spot clean daily or worry about ruining the steps entirely.

For plastic stairs, removable treads attach to each step by Velcro. These treads keep the stairs from getting too slippery and they can be thrown in the wash whenever you want for easy maintenance.

Nonslip design

Steps that have no-skid fabric tread ensure your dog doesn’t slip as they hurry up the stairs. For extra security, look for a rubber grip on the bottom of the base to keep the staircase in place, so it won’t shake. This is especially helpful on hardwood floors where fabric without rubber is prone to slipping.

Built-in storage space

Stairs for smaller dog breeds can be more lightweight and are a perfect opportunity to gain some storage compartments even as you relinquish floorspace. Steps with removable lids or side panels give you a place to keep dog toys, rain gear and other accessories tucked away in a readily-accessible spot. The steps leading up to the bed are going to take up space anyway, so you might as well have pet stairs that maximize functionality and act like a puppy toy chest.

How much you can expect to spend on steps for dogs

Dog steps for your bed cost $25 to $130, depending on the size and materials.

Steps for dogs FAQ

Are steps better than a ramp?

A. Steps are great for small dogs that need a boost or larger dogs you don’t want jumping on and off the bed. A ramp is the better option for a senior dog with arthritis or joint pain.

How tall is each individual step?

A. Each step is about 5 to 8 inches in height. Plastic steps usually have higher steps than foam versions.

What are the best steps for dogs to buy?

Top steps for dogs

Best Pet Supplies Foldable Pet Steps With Foam

What you need to know: It has a foam design with two, three or four steps. It comes in three heights ranging from 12 to 22 inches, with a weight capacity of 100 pounds.

What you’ll love: The fabric cover comes in four patterns and eight colors. It’s machine washable, too. The steps fold in half and can be used as an ottoman when not being used as stairs.

What you should consider: The bottom can be slippery on laminate or hardwood floors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top steps for dogs for the money

Pet Gear Easy Step II Cat and Dog Stairs

What you need to know: It’s constructed from plastic with two steps that measure 16 inches in height. The weight capacity is 150 pounds.

What you’ll love: It’s sturdy and durable. There are removable and machine-washable carpet treads. The base features rubber grips to prevent slipping. It comes in chocolate brown, tan and sage green.

What you should consider: The height is functional for a standard bed but not for a taller mattress, couch or chair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pet Gear Easy Step Cat and Dog Stairs

What you need to know: These brown plastic L-shaped stairs wraps around the corner of a bed. It has four steps that are 26-inches high and a weight capacity of 75 pounds.

What you’ll love: The compact L-shape design saves on space. There’s a back panel that opens up for storage space. The carpet treads are removable and machine-washable. The base has rubber grips. Assembly is easy.

What you should consider: The carpet treads are attached using weak Velcro. For best results, do not put Velcro in the dryer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

