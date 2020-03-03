Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
LIVE NOW
Watch KELOLAND News at 6
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Black History Month
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Ukraine Crisis
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Originals
Local News
National & World News
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
S.D. Legislative Session
South Dakota Marijuana
Your Money Matters
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Work on diverging diamond interchange starts in spring
Video
Free prom dress program being offered in Rapid City
Video
Multi-Cultural Center needs donations for Career …
Video
Drug use in Sioux Falls on the rise
Video
Weather
KELOLAND Weather Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Drought
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
Summit League
The KELO Cup
High School Basketball Brackets
Top Stories
Fenton says Summit League has exceeded expectations
Video
Top Stories
Summit League Women All-Tournament team
Top Stories
Coyotes claim 3rd-straight title with win over SDSU
Video
Russell Wilson traded to Denver Broncos
Live
SDSU and NDSU men meet for Summit League Championship
PREVIEW: SDSU and USD to meet for Summit League Championship
Video
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
KELOXTRA
CW of the Black Hills
KELOLAND Living
Arts & Crafts Show
Book Club
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
BestReviews
Souper Tuesday
Be On The Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
KELOLAND Living Newsletter
Top Stories
Across The Table with Joey Rotert
Video
Top Stories
Protect yourself by learning self-defense moves
Video
“The 39 Steps”: Hitchcock meets Monty Python
Video
Need a meatless meal? Try this vegan porcupine meatball …
Video
Optimizing athletic performance with dry needling
Video
Employment
Automall
Community
Agriculture
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Falls Park History
Events Calendar
Gas Prices
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
KELOLAND Pets
Obituaries
Remarkable Women
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
Regional News Partners
Sign Up For Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Grooming
Best dry shampoo for dogs
Top Grooming Headlines
Best puppy shampoo
Best dog nail trimmer
Best dog nail grinder
Best dander removery sprays for dogs
Best dog toothbrush
Best dog wipe
More Grooming
Best dog toothpaste
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Drunk driver hits SD Highway Patrol car
Stations, low supply not to blame for rising prices
Coyotes claim 3rd-straight title with win over SDSU
Remarkable Women: Sara Hento
Sioux Falls crime compared to other Midwest cities
Don't Miss!
Scotland & Northern Ireland with Jay Trobec
KELOLAND Bracket Challenge Contest
Win Tickets to Snoop Dogg/Koe Wetzel
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Card
Remarkable Women of KELOLAND
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
View All Don't Miss