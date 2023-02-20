Which raised dog bowl is best?

Raised dog bowls lift food and water up to a more comfortable height for your pet. They’re especially great for senior dogs with arthritis or stiff joints who might find it challenging to bend their necks down to the floor to eat and drink.

So, what should you look for in a raised dog bowl? Which one is best for your canine companion? If you’re searching for sturdy raised dog bowls that reduce mess, Neater Feeder Deluxe Raised Dog Bowls are the top choice.

What to know before you buy a raised dog bowl

Size and capacity

Choose raised dog bowls of the right size and capacity to suit your pup. A 12-inch raised feeder designed with large dogs in mind isn’t the right choice for small breeds, while a compact option for small dogs won’t be of much use for large breeds. Check the measurements before buying, or see whether the manufacturer lists examples of breeds its bowls are best suitable for.

Materials

The majority of raised dog bowls have plastic stands and stainless steel bowls. Both of these materials are durable and easy to clean. You can also find a handful of models with wooden or bamboo stands, which look great but are susceptible to water damage over time from spills.

Number of bowls

Most raised feeders come with two bowls — one for food and one for water. However, you can also buy single raised bowls. These are ideal if you want to feed your dog from a raised bowl but would prefer to keep its water bowl on the ground. They’re also great if you’re pressed for space. You can keep it filled with water most of the time, empty it for feeding time and then refill the water as soon as your dog is done.

What to look for in a quality, raised dog bowl

Adjustable height

Raised dog bowls that are height adjustable can be tailored exactly to the height of your dog rather than having to choose the closest fit, as is the case with fixed-height bowls.

Color and appearance

Raised dog bowls are available in various colors, meaning finding one in your favorite color is a breeze. If you keep your dog bowls in a prominent spot in your house, you may wish to buy some that are in keeping with your decor.

Raised edges

Raised edges around the outside of your stand will help contain spills of food and water so they don’t go all over the floor. You can then wipe the feeder to remove them.

How much you can expect to spend on a raised dog bowl

Single raised dog bowls start at around $5-$10, while two raised dog bowls can cost more than $50, depending on their material and overall quality.

Raised dog bowl FAQ

Is it better to have raised dog bowls?

A. This is subject to intense debate, so it’s best to know the details before you settle on a raised dog bowl. Raised dog bowls allow dogs to eat without bending down so low, which is great for dogs suffering from arthritis or other joint pain, letting them eat more comfortably.

The controversy comes from a study that suggested a link between the use of raised bowl bowls and an increased risk of a potentially lethal condition known as bloat. The trouble with this study is that it wasn’t randomized, meaning the people in the study who fed their dogs from raised bowls had chosen to use them rather than the raised bowls being randomly assigned. This opens up the possibility of other unknown risk factors within this group. Ultimately, a raised feeder might not be ideal for dogs predisposed to bloat, but they shouldn’t be ruled out altogether. If in doubt, consult your vet.

How high should dog bowls be raised?

A. For comfortable eating and drinking, the top of a raised food bowl should sit around the height of your dog’s lower chest. Your dog should be able to eat without either lowering their neck or stretching it upward.

What’s the best raised dog bowl to buy?

Top raised dog bowl

Neater Feeder Deluxe Raised Dog Bowls

What you need to know: With a high back and raised edges all the way around, this feeder helps contain spills and prevent mess.

What you’ll love: This feeder comes in three sizes and allows you to switch one of the bowls for a slow feeder bowl if your dog gobbles its food too fast. Spilled water filters into the base where you can easily dispose of it.

What you should consider: The bowls themselves could be of better quality, but they’re standard sizes, so you can buy replacements down the line if needed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top raised dog bowl for the money

Dogit Elevated Dog Bowl

What you need to know: This is an affordable single raised dog bowl that’s great for compact spaces.

What you’ll love: It comes in various colors and sizes. You can buy just one for food or water or a pair for both. This works well if you feed your dog in a different spot than where you keep their water.

What you should consider: The sizes are smaller than you might imagine, so they’re best for smaller dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pet Zone Designer Diner

What you need to know: This height-adjustable raised feeder system can grow with your dog as it ages.

What you’ll love: It adjusts to three heights — 2.75 inches, 8 inches and 12 inches — and features an anti-skid base. The plastic stand is easy to wipe clean, while the stainless steel bowls are dishwasher safe.

What you should consider: Spilled water puddles on the top of the stand and needs regular wiping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

