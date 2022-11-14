Many families are scattered across the state, or even the country, most of the year which is why gathering during the holidays is extra special. It’s a chance to catch up with aunts and uncles and see how much your nieces and nephews have grown. And who doesn’t want to be the giver of the gift that the person receiving it takes a special liking to? That’s where Shelley Connelly comes in with the perfect gift ideas. She’s the creator behind Painted By Prairie in Sioux Falls and she stopped by to show us some great ideas for personalized gifts that are certain to be the hits of your holiday gift giving this year.

You can find Shelley and her wonderful personalized items online or at her store in the Macy’s wing at the Empire Mall during the Holidays. Follow her on Facebook and shop the ETSY shop. You’ll find both under: @paintedbyprairie. You can also call Shelley with a question at 605-261-5833. You can also see all Shelley’s creations at this weekend’s Autumn Festival at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. That’s November 18th through the 20th.