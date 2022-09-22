Have you ever been at a friend’s or relative’s house and seen a sign prominently displayed that just brings a smile to your face. Or maybe even a giggle? That’s exactly the kind of memories today’s guest is hoping to create for their customers. Chad and Theresa Durfee have been busy in their workshop creating all kinds of funny signs. They’ve even gotten their daughter into the creative mix with some pretty funny signs of her own. If you’re not in the market for a reason to laugh, Forever Memories also has some very special memory boards that will help you remember those special memories that make life worthwhile.

Signs create by Forever Memories

You can find Theresa and Chad at the Forever Memories Booth at our upcoming KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show on October 15th and 16th. It will be the perfect time to pick up a celebration sign or a birthday board for the special someone on your Christmas list. We know your friends and family will be touched by the extra thought you put into your gift giving this year. If you just can’t wait until October or have a custom sign request, you can reach Forever Memories by calling 605-695-0388. You can also reach then through their Facebook page by clicking here.