Christmas means so many things to so many people. Along with the religious significance of the holiday, there are also plenty of cherished family traditions to put a special sparkle on the holidays. For many in KELOLAND, our next guest’s books are as much a part of the celebration as the lights on the tree and the hot cocoa in a cup. Tom Roberts has written eight Christmas books in all, as part of his fundraising efforts to benefit Children’s Home Society of South Dakota and their mission. He stopped by to share his brand-new Christmas book, “Christmas Reflections.”

You can find all eight of Tom Robert’s Books at the Children’s Home Society booth at this weekend’s KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show. They will make the perfect Christmas reading for your family. If you can’t make it out this weekend, you can also find the books online at CHSSD.org/support/books.