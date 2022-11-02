There’s just something about a personalized, or handcrafted gift that helps the gift giver shine above all those wrappings and bows. That’s probably why Carrie Thompson with Butterfly Boutique Collective decided to go all in on making handmade items that make great gifts for individuals and businesses. Carrie showed us how she creates her handcrafted items. And, more importantly, how you can get some of these great gifts in time for the upcoming holiday season.

Butterfly Boutique Collective products

You can find Carrie and her wonderful handmade items at her store located at 809 West 10th Street in Sioux Falls. She’s in Suite B. You can call her at 605-774-4135. She will also be at the Sioux Empire Arts and Crafts Show on November 11th and 12th. You can also always shop online at butterflyboutiquecollective.com.