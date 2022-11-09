Did you make it out to the KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts show last month? If you did, you know there were plenty of great hand-crafted gift ideas–either for yourself or someone on your gift giving list–at this year’s big show. If you didn’t make it out to the event, you’re still in luck, because we added a new feature to this year’s Arts and Crafts show that you still have time to take advantage of. While we were all shopping and stopping by the booths, Brittany Kaye and Ashley Thompson also got to pick out a few of our favorite items that we think would make great selections for the people on your gift list. So today, Brittany showed you hand-picked gifts list.

If you’d like any of these gifts, here is how to get ahold of each business:

Billie’s Soap and Spa products

The Billie’s Soap Body Scrub and plenty of other great self-care goodies can be found online at billiessoap.com.

Char’s Kitchen products

That tasty Pickled Asparaus and other options from Char’s Kitchen can be ordered through charsKitchen.net.

Unique Boutique products

The minky dog print blanket and other products by the Unique Boutique can be found online at uniqueboutiquebling.com.

DankeShane Co products

You’ll find the wax earrings and other items by DankeShane on Instagram: @DankeShaneCo.