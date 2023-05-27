How to save space

Most keen cooks have known the pain of living in a home with a too-small kitchen. Whether you compromised on kitchen space to get that perfect downtown location or an extra bedroom to use as a home office, there are ways to work around cramped cooking areas.

Focus on kitchen essentials that will actually fit in your small kitchen, and consider your cooking style and what equipment you use regularly. With some thought and planning, you can keep impressing your loved ones with your cooking despite your small kitchen.

Prioritize kitchen equipment that’s important to you

When space is at a premium, it’s all about prioritizing what’s important to you rather than stocking your kitchen with gadgets you think you should have. For instance, people who are hugely into coffee might make space on their countertop for a decent espresso machine and forgo a microwave.

Choose multipurpose kitchen items

People who have large kitchens can fill their cabinets with single-task items, such as avocado slicers and egg cookers if they choose to. With small kitchens, however, people don’t have that luxury. Instead, they should focus on items suitable for a range of tasks, such as pans that go on the cooktop and in the oven or chopping boards that double as serving plates. Not only will this save space, but you’ll also save money and won’t have unnecessary gadgets that just end up at the back of a cabinet somewhere.

Think about how to save space in your kitchen

In small kitchens, people should consider how to save space, not just what kitchen essentials they can squeeze in. Cabinet shelf organizers create an extra tier of cabinet shelving, doubling up storage area and banishing dead space. Magnetic or wall-mounted organizers create extra space on counters and in cabinets that people can use to store something else.

Best kitchen essentials for a small kitchen

KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender

Full-size blenders take up precious counter space in a small kitchen, but immersion blenders like this one can easily be tucked away in a drawer when not in use. This is a powerful choice that makes light work of most blending tasks. It also comes with a whisk and a chopper, saving even more space. The cordless design is convenient and it can blend around 25 bowls of soup on a full charge.

Sold by Amazon

Bialetti French Press Coffee Maker

Don’t have space for a large drip coffee maker or espresso machine? A French press is the perfect coffee-making solution. Not only is its compact size perfect for petite kitchens, this method of brewing results in a bold-flavored coffee rich in all the compounds contained in those magical beans. As such, French presses are a popular choice with many coffee aficionados. This one is sturdy, looks great and comes from a big name in Italian coffee pots.

Sold by Amazon

Cucino Magnetic Knife Strip

Rather than a knife block taking up space on your kitchen counter, consider switching to a magnetic knife strip. Knife blades adhere to the magnetic strip, keeping them out of the way but in easy reach when needed. Buyers can choose from two versions: one that sticks to the wall using an adhesive strip that won’t damage paintwork and one that magnetically sticks to your fridge. Both work well and are renter-friendly as they won’t need screwing into the wall.

Sold by Amazon

Shun Classic Blonde 8-inch Chef’s Knife

If you don’t fancy a knife strip, you can still save space by purchasing a single knife that can do practically anything rather than a whole set of knives that just take up space. This high-quality chef’s knife is versatile enough to replace practically every other kitchen knife. Plus, it’s beautifully made and a pleasure to use.

Sold by Amazon and Sur La Table

FineDine Stainless Steel Nesting Mixing Bowls

Thanks to the nesting design, these mixing bowls take up less cabinet space. They also come with lids so they can double as storage containers for leftovers. They come in a choice of a sophisticated gray finish or brighter hues.

Sold by Amazon

Breville Handy Mix Scraper Hand Mixer

There might not be space for a stand mixer in a small kitchen, but a quality hand mixer helps keen cooks quickly mix batters, knead doughs and whip up the perfect buttercream while taking up much less space. This model from Breville has scraper beaters that scrape the sides of the bowl for more even mixing. It also comes with a pair of balloon whisks and dough hooks.

Sold by Amazon and Sur La Table

Sonder Los Angeles Thick Sustainable Acacia Wood Cutting Board

It might seem counterintuitive to have a large chopping board in a small kitchen, but a quality solid wood one like this is a feature in itself. You can leave it out on the counter full time so it’s ready for chopping and other kitchen tasks whenever you are. This one has a reversible design, with one side doubling as a fancy serving board.

Sold by Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven

This single Dutch oven can replace a range of pots and pans. It works on the cooktop for any foods or dishes that need boiling or simmering. With a colander or dedicated insert, it doubles as a steamer. It also goes in the oven to cook all kinds of casseroles and even makes a great vessel for baking bread. Plus, it’s attractive enough to serve with.

Sold by Amazon and Sur La Table

Gneiss Spice Magnetic Spice Jars

Save space in cabinets or on countertops with these magnetic spice jars. They stick to fridges or other metal appliances and are a space-saving alternative to storing spices in a spice rack or on a cabinet shelf. They have a tessellating hexagonal design and come with stickers for easy labeling.

Sold by Amazon

