Which GE electric ranges are best?

For over 100 years, General Electric has been manufacturing high-quality electrical appliances, including a full line of kitchen ranges. There are many styles to choose from, and ranges can be gas, electric or induction.

Electric ranges have flatter cooking surfaces that are easier to clean and provide greater stability to pots and pans. They hold heat better and are typically easier to install, plus the kitchen stays cooler compared to a gas range. When it comes to quick cooking and a self-cleaning oven, the top GE electric range choice is the GE Electric Range with Self Cleaning Oven.

What to know before you buy a GE electric range

If an electric range is right for you

For some consumers, choosing an electric range is simply a matter of personal preference. Most experts agree that electric ranges are better for baking since the oven has more consistent heat. Gas ranges are better at boiling water and cooking on the stovetop since gas burners are more powerful and faster. Many electric ranges have much stronger stove top burners.

Size

A standard GE range is 30 inches wide which should fit any modern kitchen. For most families, a five-cubic foot oven should be large enough for meal cooking. Most GE electric ranges are between 5.3 to 6.7 cubic feet. The larger oven units will cost more and often include a double-oven package.

Installation

Where you place your GE electric range determines what kind of installation you will require. Slide-in and drop-in models are intended to fit the countertop space and overall kitchen layout. Freestanding models can be placed anywhere because they have a consistent panel all around the unit. For more information about the different installation options and ranges in general, check out the Best Reviews summary on the best GE ranges.

What to look for in a quality GE electric range

Touchscreen controls

Most GE electric ranges have a digital display that includes a clock and timer to help with cooking times. Some also include push-button starts for the oven and burners, although many include knobs for the burner start. Lower-end models may not have a digital display, but you may save money that way too.

Control lockout

Some GE electric ranges feature a control lockout option that keeps the range from being turned on. This is attractive for parents of young children and on models where the controls are facing the front panel.

Delayed start

If you need to turn the oven on during the day when you are at work or away from your kitchen, a delayed start function can save the day. This feature allows you to choose a start and stop time while you are away.

Racks

Most GE electric ranges have multiple racks that can be moved around the oven cavity or taken out for larger dishes. Some models also include half-racks for greater versatility.

WiFi technology

Some higher-end GE electric ranges can connect remotely to your smartphone so you can control the oven for preheating or setting the timer.

How much you can expect to spend on a GE electric range

GE electric ranges cover a wide price range, running from $450 for the most basic model to over $2,700 for higher-end models with many features. Keep in mind that many retailers have special sales around the major holidays.

GE electric range FAQ

What is an induction cooktop?

A. Induction cooktops use electromagnets to warm the burners. They are quicker than traditional burners and have consistent heat. They will require special magnetic cookware.

What does a dual fuel range require?

A. If you opt for a dual fuel range, you will need to make sure that you have a 220-volt electrical outlet and a gas line for both energy sources. Always work with a licensed plumber or electrician to install a new outlet or line to your home.

Are there smaller GE electric ranges than 30 inches wide?

A. Yes. GE makes a limited number of 24-inch ranges that can be used for smaller spaces where a standard 30-inch range would not fit.

Are electric ranges safer than gas ranges?

A. In theory, an electric range should be safer than a gas range, but only if a gas line were installed incorrectly and caused a leak. Gas ranges are generally very safe. The safest of all ranges is an induction oven that uses electromagnetism for heating the burning elements.

What’s the best GE electric range to buy?

Top GE electric range

GE Electric Range with Self-Cleaning Oven in Slate

What you need to know: This popular electric range has many attractive features for fast cooking and a one-year limited warranty.

What you’ll love: Two nine-by-six-inch power boil elements are controlled by a touch panel. The oven window is extra large. Two oven racks can fit six positions. The oven is 5.3 cubic feet and has a self-cleaning feature that doesn’t require any scrubbing.

What you should consider: The bottom drawer is smaller than some users prefer.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top GE electric range for the money

GE 5.0 Cubic Foot Electric Range

What you need to know: This basic GE electric range is no-frills but very affordable and offers GE dual-element bake for even heating.

What you’ll love: The sensi-temp technology provides the same power as traditional coils. It includes a large storage drawer underneath for cookware. Two racks and a one-year warranty are included. The oven is standard clean with a smooth surface for easier cleaning.

What you should consider: This model does not have a clock or timer on the display.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Worth checking out

GE Profile Double Oven Electric Range with Self-Cleaning Convection Oven

What you need to know: GE’s Profile brand makes cooking simpler with three sizes of burners and two sizes of electric cooktop elements in addition to the double oven.

What you’ll love: This electric range uses True Convection technology for advanced cooking. The double oven offers 6.7 cubic feet of cooking space. The SmartHQ app allows you to control the oven with your smartphone. A one-year limited warranty is included.

What you should consider: There were some reports of the cooktop scratching easily. The burners heat up very hot.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Steve Ganger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.