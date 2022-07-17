Are Frigidaire or LG microwaves best?

For any kitchen, having a high-quality microwave is essential. Microwaves can do everything from defrost frozen meats to pop popcorn in minutes. Nearly every major appliance brand sells its own model of microwave. Two of the biggest appliance brands with microwave models are Frigidaire and LG. Each brand offers a number of microwave options for countertops and over the range.

Frigidaire microwaves come at more consistent prices and quality levels while LG devices have more versatility. Both companies have several products available for purchase on Amazon.

Frigidaire microwave

Frigidaire microwaves have provided quality performance at solid prices for years at a time. The machines are consistent, built well, and come with several custom cooking features designed to handle different types of food and liquids.

Frigidaire microwave pros

The best part about Frigidaire microwaves is the numerous settings and options. With high-end models offering more than 30 different unique cooking settings, you can fine-tune your microwave usage to match the exact type of food you’re making with one touch. Furthermore, some Frigidaire microwaves come with special options, including “keep warm,” which automatically maintains a baseline temperature for any food left inside for later.

The company also provides multiple microwave options for over-the-range products with fans and countertop choices. So you can choose Frigidaire, regardless of what kind of device you may require.

The insides of the microwaves are also easy to clean, with materials that only require a simple wipe through. This cuts down on time spent cleaning the microwave if you spill or splatter anything inside.

The company also offers different design options, as well, with most of its microwaves coming in black, white and stainless steel. You will be able to match your microwave to the design of your kitchen.

Frigidaire microwave cons

While Frigidaire offers consistent performance, it lacks more affordable options. Most microwaves from the company cost more than $300. If you’re shopping on a budget, this may put these models out of your price range. LG, on the other hand, has high-end models that cost similar prices to Frigidaire and several microwaves that cost $100-$200.

Some users have also reported that the Frigidaire microwaves may have durability issues. Following the end of its one-year warranty, several users have reported fault performance or even complete breakdowns of the product.

Finally, Frigidaire products have a louder internal motor. If you live in an apartment with others or are using the product late at night, this may make it harder to stay quiet.

Best Frigidaire microwaves

The best over-the-range microwave from the company is the Frigidaire FGMV17WNVF Over-the-Range Microwave Oven. This device comes in a sleek design and has a turntable that you can turn on or off.

A great countertop microwave designed by Frigidaire is the Frigidaire FFCE2278LS Countertop Microwave. The microwave features a safety lock with a sensor cooking and reheating button to cook food items based on the weight, temperature and size of the item.

LG microwave

LG microwaves are versatile devices with an energy-efficient build that reduces power consumption when compared to older models. The company offers several products with a wide price range.

LG microwave pros

LG’s biggest advantage is its variety. While Frigidaire offers a line of consistent products, LG has a number of microwaves at several price points. This allows you to buy a product from LG, whether you’re focusing on performance alone or working within a budget. LG also sells products designed for countertop use as well as those made for installation above a range.

Additionally, LG devices have a significant number of features that are beneficial for users of all types. The newest models come with even heat distribution technology and custom settings that help defrost any type of meat faster and more evenly. The turntables also have six wheels instead of three, which allows for improved stability.

Finally, LG microwaves are built to last several years. While Frigidaire models come with a one-year warranty, LG devices have 10-year warranties, making them a better value over time.

LG microwave cons

The largest downside to LG devices is the power levels. With most of its machines maxing out around 1,000 watts, you may have to wait longer for items to be fully heated up or cooked. This may be especially frustrating if you value the speed and efficiency that microwaves offer more than other factors. This lower wattage may also be a bigger problem for food that requires higher power levels to cook properly.

Additionally, many users have reported issues with the touch-screen system used on newer LG models. Many of the microwaves saw unresponsive touch screens emerge within a few months of usage, especially when exposed to heat.

Best LG microwaves

The best over-the-range microwave from LG is the LG LMV2031ST Stainless Steel Over-the-Range Microwave. This product has an EasyClean interior designed for simple wiping with a paper towel to remove stains or spills.

An affordable countertop option is the LG LMC0975ASZ Countertop Microwave. Designed with a sleek stainless steel exterior, the machine should fit in comfortably with any modern kitchen landscape. This microwave also comes in a compact size to better fit in smaller kitchens.

Should you get a Frigidaire or LG microwave?

Both LG and Frigidaire provide a number of high-quality microwaves that will do all that you need. If you’re looking for an affordable option with better assurance for longevity, LG is the right brand.

For a more powerful device with consistent performance across all models, Frigidaire is the right choice.

However, the bottom line is that the 10-year warranty, lower-priced options and new defrosting technology make LG microwaves the better overall option.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Tom Price writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.