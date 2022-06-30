Fresh juice keeps for around 48 hours in the fridge, but tastes best and retains the most nutrients if you drink it right away.

Which masticating juicer is best?

Cold press juicers slowly crush and press fruits and vegetables, producing a high yield of juice that tastes great and retains the bulk of its nutrients. If you’re serious about juicing, it’s worth splurging on one, as they’re generally considered superior to centrifugal juicers.

When searching for the best cold press juicer, consider the difference between the best one overall and the best one for you. Some excellent high-end juicers are available, but you can also find more affordable options for occasional use.

What are cold press juicers?

Cold press juicers are also known as masticating juicers or slow juicers. They have augers inside that crush produce and slowly press the juice from it. Standard centrifugal juicers, on the other hand, contain blades that chop produce into tiny pieces before separating out the juice using centrifugal force.

Masticating juicers produce more juice from the same quantity of fruit and veg. The resulting juice also keeps more of its nutrients because centrifugal juicers produce heat from friction that kills off nutrients. Masticating juicers also get a significantly better yield from leafy greens and herbs, both of which centrifugal juicers struggle with.

While it’s a matter of preference, most people agree that cold-pressed juice simply tastes better. It’s less prone to bitterness and less likely to have a thick layer of foam on top.

How do you use cold press juicers?

If you’ve ever made juice with a standard centrifugal juicer, you use a cold press juicer in much the same way — it’s just what goes on behind the scenes that’s different. You feed your fruit and veg through the chute, and juice comes out from the spout. These juicers are slower than centrifugal versions, but it’s worth the wait.

Best cold press juicers under $100

Aeitto Slow Juicer

While it might not be as durable as high-end models, this is a solid juicer for the price. It has two speed settings, one for soft fruits and one for hard produce, and a reverse function that can get rid of clogs.

Orfeld Cold Press Juicer

This simple juicer has one speed and a reverse button. The yield isn’t always as good as it could be, but if you run the pulp through again, you’ll get more juice from it. It comes in blue, green, red and white.

Dash Deluxe Compact Masticating Slow Juicer

Due to its vertical configuration, it takes up significantly less room than most cold press juicers. It also comes with an attachment to make sorbets and frozen cocktails, which is great in the summer.

Best cold press juicers $100-$200

AMZ Chef Slow Masticating Juicer

Thanks to its seven-spiral auger, this juicer has an excellent yield. It’s also compatible with slicer and grinder attachments sold separately, so it can be a multipurpose kitchen tool.

Ventray Masticating Juicer Machine

With a juice yield of up to 90%, there’s little waste when you use this juicer. It effectively makes light work of hard and soft produce and juices leafy greens. It has a quiet motor, so you won’t disturb your household.

Viesimple Masticating Juicer

This machine is carefully engineered to minimize movement while running, so it won’t dance all over the counter. It has an extra-wide chute, which keeps prep to a minimum as you don’t have to cut most produce before juicing.

Best cold press juicers over $200

Tribest GSE-5050 Greenstar Elite Masticating Juicer

This is a highly-durable powerhouse of a juicer that could last for decades. Not only does it have an impressive yield, but it’s designed to extract and retain more nutrients than other juicers.

Omega Juicer NC800HDS Juice Extractor and Nutrition System

Operating extremely slowly at just 80 rpm, this juicer produces minimal friction or heat, which helps preserve nutrients, especially enzymes. It has triple-stage masticating technology to extract as much juice as possible, even from leafy greens.

Hurom HZ Slow Juicer

Due to its vertical design, it takes up minimal counter space. The stainless steel finish is durable and looks sleek and stylish. Running at just 43 rpm, it juices produce very gently for optimum flavor and nutrient preservation.

Omega Masticating Celery Juicer

Although you can juice any produce with this juicer, it’s specially designed for juicing celery, which can be tricky in standard juicers. It comes with an attachment specifically for celery that you should remove when juicing anything else. Its yield is impressive.

