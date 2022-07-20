Home-delivery snacks that satisfy the kids until dinner

School is hard work. It’s only natural for growing kids to ransack the cupboard for a bit of sustenance when they get home.

The thing is, shopping for kid-approved snacks at the supermarket is just another task for adults. Thankfully, we live in an age where it takes just a few clicks to order food online. Which snacks are best for hungry kids? Favorites range from gourmet microwave meals to inexpensive soup cups.

Best after-school snacks

Top crunchy snack

Sun Chips Variety Pack

What you need to know: Sun Chips contain more fiber than many other types of chips, and with multiple savory flavors to choose from, a value pack like this is sure to please.

What you’ll love: Flavors like Harvest Cheddar and French Onion will whet the appetite of your hungry student as well as others in the household. 30 1.5-ounce bags are included in this bundle.

What you should consider: Although Sun Chips have more fiber than other chips, they also have a lot of sodium and fat.

Where to buy: Sold by Staples and Amazon

Top crunchy snack for the money

Lay’s Classic Potato Chips, 40-Pack

What you need to know: A time-tested favorite in portion-controlled 1-ounce packages.

What you’ll love: Lay’s are crunchy, salty and delicious. You save money when you buy these snack bags in bulk. They also go nicely in a lunchbox or bag.

What you should consider: It would be fairly easy for most kids to consume several bags at once. Some people find it more practical to buy a bulk pack of 1.5-ounce bags instead.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sweet baked goods

Otis Spunkmeyer Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffins

What you need to know: Large, moist and rich, these muffins are sure to satisfy a student with a sweet tooth.

What you’ll love: Muffins arrive individually wrapped in a pack of 24. They don’t need to be stored in the freezer or heated in the microwave.

What you should consider: These muffins are high in calories and extremely decadent, so you probably wouldn’t want your child to eat one every day.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top nutrition bars

Clif Kid Z Bars

What you need to know: Clif Bars were introduced in the 1990s by a long-distance cyclist who was tired of eating bland, unappetizing energy bars. These bars taste great and are healthy, too.

What you’ll love: Chocolate chip bars have 2 grams of fiber. The soft-baked, chewy texture has a satisfying mouthfeel. Ingredients are organic. Per-bar cost is not exorbitant.

What you should consider: Bars contain soy and are made in a factory that produces nut products. These should not be confused with protein Z bars.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top nutrition bars for the money

Nature Valley Chewy Protein Granola Bars

What you need to know: These bars contain whole grains, a sweet and salty flavor combination that satisfies and 10 grams of protein per bar.

What you’ll love: The protein boost doesn’t come at the expense of taste. This variety pack contains three flavors, two of which feature chocolate. Cost per bar is under $1.

What you should consider: These bars contain soy protein, which some people prefer to avoid, and it includes nut ingredients.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Meat snack

Hickory Farms All-Natural Beef Summer Sausage

What you need to know: If your kid loves summer sausage, treat them to the best with this hormone-free gourmet American beef summer sausage from Hickory Farms.

What you’ll love: An excellent high-protein snack for a growing kid. The company sells several versions of its summer sausage product: this package comes with two 7-ounce sticks that are ideal for after-school nibbling. If your child has adventurous taste buds, you may want to investigate Hickory Farms’ Spicy Beef Summer Sausage as well.

What you should consider: Although high in protein, the sausage also contains a high amount of fat, including saturated fat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top meat snack for the money

Jack Link’s Classic Beef Sticks

What you need to know: This is an affordable 50-pack of beef sticks for the hungry meat lover.

What you’ll love: An excellent value for the money. Individually wrapped for portability; great for the lunch box as well as after school. Delectable smoky flavor.

What you should consider: Some are surprised to learn there are only 3 grams of protein per stick as well as 6 grams of fat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top easy-to-prepare meals for the money

Maruchan Instant Lunch Hot and Spicy Beef Cups

What you need to know: These noodle cups are easy to prepare and taste delicious. They’re available in other flavors, including chicken.

What you’ll love: The price is very low, and the soup is filling.

What you should consider: Although very easy to make, the hot water required for preparation can pose a burn hazard, especially for younger kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon (beef) and Staples (chicken)

Top smoothies for the money

Stonyfield Wild Berry Smoothies

What you need to know: This four-pack of organic smoothies tastes great and delivers 6 grams of protein per bottle.

What you’ll love: Certified USDA non-GMO and organic. Gluten-free and Kosher certified. Appealing berry flavor.

What you should consider: Some people dislike the taste.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

