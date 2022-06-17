Cauliflower pizza crusts are popular for their nutrients and light texture. They are packed with dietary fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K and folate.

Top gluten-free pizza crusts to try at home

Pizza night is a dilemma for people with celiac disease, wheat allergies, gluten sensitivities or other conditions that require a gluten-free diet. Since soft, chewy dough is difficult to achieve without the protein found in gluten, it can be challenging to find the perfect gluten-free pizza crust to enjoy at home.

Pre-made pizza crusts and mixes can make dinner fun and inclusive. They also make meal preparation easier and faster. If you want a variety of Italian indulgences, add some gluten-free pasta to the menu for a fully gluten-free meal.

What to consider when choosing a gluten-free pizza crust

The protein found in gluten lends a stretchy, pliable texture to classic pizza crusts. The best gluten-free crusts are either crispy or mimic that pull-apart characteristic that many pizza lovers crave. How the crust is prepared, along with the ingredients, determines the texture, flavor and nutritional value of the pizza.

Pre-made crust vs. mix

If you’re not crafting your own dough from scratch, you have two options for a gluten-free pizza crust: pre-made or a mix.

Pre-made crusts are the easiest, as they’re already mixed, shaped and ready to add your toppings. However, this makes them a bit pricier.

A gluten-free crust mix lets you buy enough to make multiple pizzas, but you have to add ingredients and shape the crust yourself. This lets you control more of what goes into your dough and decide the size of your pizza.

Ingredients

Instead of using wheat, rye, barley, couscous, bulgur or other crossbreeds of those grains, gluten-free pizza crusts may use cauliflower, almond flour, brown rice flour, chickpeas or a mixture of flours. Cauliflower crusts are popular for their nutrient density and light texture. They are packed with dietary fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K and folate.

Combinations with multiple ingredients may also include potato starch, tapioca starch, xanthan gum or other gums and starches to provide texture that mimics the proteins in gluten.

Sodium

Many frozen, pre-made and processed foods contain a higher amount of sodium than is recommended for a healthy diet. When shopping for these pre-made foods, look for lower-sodium options.

Best gluten-free pizza crust

Cappello’s Almond Flour Crust, Naked Pizza Crust

The almond flour lends a mild nutty flavor and pliable texture to this crust. It’s also a great source of protein and dietary fiber.

Udi’s Gluten-Free Pizza 9-inch Crusts, 2-Pack

This popular brand’s frozen crusts are thin, firm and chewy. Brown rice and tapioca starch give them a mild flavor.

Caulipower Pizza Crusts, Plain

Cauliflower is the star ingredient in these thin crust pizzas, along with brown rice flour, corn starch and eggs. It’s dairy free and cooks well directly on the oven rack.

Cali’Flour Cauliflower Pizza Crusts

This cauliflower pizza crust is entirely vegan, avoiding both dairy and eggs. Nutritional yeast adds a hint of cheesy flavor to the crust. The thin crust is great for those who love a crispy pizza.

Banza Plain Crust Pizza

Chickpeas create this soft, chewy gluten-free crust. They also offer dietary fiber and plant-based protein. This frozen pizza crust is easy to store until you’re ready to add toppings and pop it in the oven.

Outer Aisle Cauliflower Pizza Crust

These wrap-style pizza crusts are soft, thin and foldable. They make for great thin-crust pizzas, as well as wraps and burritos. Additional ingredients like milk, cheese, nutritional yeast and garlic create a savory flavor while adding lots of calcium and vitamin C.

Bob’s Red Mill Gluten-Free Pizza Crust Mix

If you want to turn pizza night into a homemade activity, this gluten-free mix provides a quick way to craft your own pizza. Add water, eggs and olive oil to get a thick homemade pizza crust. The combination of gluten-free flours offer the most pliable texture and palatable flavor.

