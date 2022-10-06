During the summer 2022 Prime Day event, consumers bought over 300 million items, with the average price per order averaging about $50.

What are the best early deals for the Prime Early Access Sale?

Year after year, Prime Day continues to be one of the biggest shopping days of the year, with members snagging top products at rock-bottom prices. But, if you missed out on your must-have deals during Prime Day on July 12 and 13, you’ll likely get another chance. Amazon has planned a second savings event in the fall called Prime Early Access Sale, which takes place on Oct. 11 and 12, giving members another shot to score deep discounts.

While it’s unclear exactly which products will be discounted, early deals are already showing deep discounts in kitchen, bath and beauty.

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale will highlight live deals every day leading up to the main event. These deals were updated on: Oct. 6, 11 a.m. ET.

Everything to know about the Prime Early Access Sale

As always, the deepest discounts will be available exclusively to members, so you’ll want to sign up for Amazon Prime if you plan to partake in this fall sales event. Over a two-day span on Oct. 11 and 12, you’ll find tons of great deals.

Prime Early Access Sale early deals

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System

Included in this system are a 72-ounce total crushing pitcher, a 64-ounce food processing bowl, two 16-ounce single-serve blending cups, blender and food processor blades and a 1,500-watt motor base. It can make up to 2 pounds of dough at once or pulverize ice to snow in just seconds. Plus, most pieces are dishwasher-safe, making cleaning up a breeze.

Sold by Amazon

Instant Vortex Plus 6-quart Air Fryer Oven

From chicken wings to vegetables to leftover french fries, this air fryer has a six-in-one functionality to air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat or dehydrate just about any food. The clear window allows users to check on their food without opening the basket. The even-crisp technology circulates airflow precisely for a crispy, golden finish.

Sold by Amazon

Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser

Those who don’t like flossing but still want healthy teeth and gums may want to switch to this cordless water flosser. It features a quiet operation, a rechargeable battery and a handheld design. It’s engineered specifically to remove up to 99.9% of plaque and is proven to be 50% more effective than standard dental floss.

Sold by Amazon

Oral-B Genius X Limited, Electric Toothbrush

Clean teeth and gums are vital for a healthy mouth. This electric toothbrush is designed with artificial intelligence to recognize a user’s brushing style and give daily personal coaching on the appropriate amount of pressure and how to cover all areas evenly. It comes with a rechargeable handle, a charge, a brush head and a travel case.

Sold by Amazon

Urban Decay Naked Wild West Eye Shadow Palette

With a cruelty-free and vegan formula, this eye shadow palette is ideal for anyone. It features 12 neutral colors inspired by the desert, including pale peach, bronze and turquoise in metallic, matte and shimmer finishes. It’s also straightforward for both novices and professionals thanks to the brand’s design, which recommends the first six shades as base colors and the last six shades to create depth and dimension.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals

