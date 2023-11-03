The Noël Collection has so much flawless holiday cookware

Now that Halloween is behind us, the time for holiday cooking and baking has officially arrived. Here’s the thing, though: You don’t want to cook your holiday creations in just any piece of cookware. The holiday season is a time to celebrate — to indulge. That’s why Le Creuset’s Noël Collection is the perfect seasonal splurge, providing vessels worthy of your holiday meals and treats.

From the absolutely gorgeous 12 Days of Christmas Dutch Oven to the Santa Claus Platter, the Noël Collection has all the cookware you need to cook and serve in perfectly festive holiday style.

Shop this article: Noël Collection Classic Whistling Kettle, Noël Collection Holiday Tree Round Dutch Oven, Noël Collection Mini Cocotte with Star Knob

Must-have pieces from Le Creuset’s Noël Collection

Noël Collection 12 Days of Christmas Round Dutch Oven

Le Creuset’s iconic enameled cast iron Dutch oven gets a holiday makeover in a “12 Days of Christmas” theme for the Noël Collection. Designed in white glaze with intricate gold scrollwork depicting the 12 days in the famed carol, this versatile Dutch oven will make the perfect addition to your table this year.

Noël Collection Classic Whistling Kettle

The Whistling Kettle is made from premium carbon steel that heats ultra-quickly, then finished with a pretty snow-white enamel coating, complemented by gold-tone accents in the knob, brackets and handle. That makes it a practical, yet beautiful piece that you’ll want to display on your stovetop well beyond the holiday season.

Noël Collection Santa Claus Platter

There’s nothing that inspires holiday cheer more than serving a meal or baked treat from a festive platter — and this one is perfect for Christmas, with its cheerful red stoneware and embossed Santa motif. Plus, it’s freezer-, oven-, microwave-, broiler- and dishwasher-safe.

Noël Collection Mug

With seven festive, glittering holiday designs to choose from, the Noël Collection mug is the best way to bring holiday cheer to your favorite hot beverage. High-quality stoneware retains heat and keeps your drink at the perfect temperature, too.

Noël Collection Holiday Tree Round Dutch Oven

Another iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven in another soon-to-be classic design: the Noël Collection Holiday Tree oven, in a deep forest green with an evergreen tree motif around the lid. Finished with a gold, star-shaped handle, this Dutch oven will make the perfect centerpiece for your winter table.

Noël Collection Partridge in a Pear Tree Platter

This white stoneware serving platter is embossed with a golden partridge, referencing the partridge in a pear tree from “The 12 Days of Christmas.” The tree-shaped platter is the perfect place for Christmas cookies or another holiday treat.

Noël Collection Mini Cocotte with Star Knob

These mini cocottes are ideal for side dishes, mini desserts or storing cookies and other treats. Available in three festive, holiday-themed colors, their design is like a miniature version of the Holiday Tree Dutch Oven.

Noël Collection Utensil Set

Complete your holiday kitchen with the Noël Collection Utensil Set. Four spatulas embossed with holiday designs come in a stoneware crock, perfect for bringing Christmas cheer to your kitchen.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.