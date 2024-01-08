Le Creuset’s Lunar New Year collection is gorgeous — and on sale

The Lunar New Year is right around the corner. This spring holiday, celebrated in Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese and other Asian cultures that observe a lunisolar calendar, falls on different dates in late winter, depending on the culture. Celebrations also vary, but it’s common for families to clean and decorate their homes, host parties and festivals and have special meals.

If you need the perfect way to cook a Lunar New Year feast, you’re going to love Le Creuset’s Lunar New Year collection. The collection features five pieces of Le Creuset cookware inspired by Lunar New Year dishes and traditions, including a traditional wok, a cast iron rice pot and more. Oh, and did we mention they’re absolutely beautiful?

Feed your Le Creuset obsession with the gorgeous new Lunar New Year collection

Le Creuset Traditional Wok with Glass Lid

Le Creuset’s Traditional Wok is made in a classic Asian design — but with Le Creuset features, like black satin interior enamel that develops a nonstick patina over time and a tempered glass lid that locks in moisture for steaming. It has a smooth, curved interior surface perfect for stir-frying, tossing vegetables and searing meats, and a flat, enameled cast iron base that retains and evenly distributes heat.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Rice Pot

With its tall, curved sides and a lid that traps and circulates moisture for a convection effect, the Le Creuset Cast Iron Rice Pot makes up to four cups of perfect, evenly cooked rice and grains every time. Cast iron construction lends it even heat distribution and retention, and the vented lid helps prevent water from boiling over. Plus, the colorful enamel surface is for more than just looks — it prevents sticking and staining and makes cleanup a breeze.

Le Creuset Wok Dish

You can set the table for your Lunar New Year feast with these Wok Dishes, with smooth, curved shapes inspired by the traditional design of Asian woks. Each has two handles and a glazed finish that keeps it resistant to chips, scratches and stains — plus they’re dishwasher-safe. They’re the perfect way to serve noodles, rice dishes, salads, sides and more.

Le Creuset Noodle Bowl

These stoneware noodle bowls are deep and generously sized, making them perfect for ramens, soups, rice dishes and more. Each bowl is made from premium stoneware and finished in a colorful glaze that’s dishwasher-safe and chip-, scratch-, and stain-resistant. They’re the perfect addition to your Lunar New Year table.

Le Creuset Kone Kettle

The Le Creuset Kone Kettle is made from enamel on steel for fast heating, with stylish, colorful design. Use it to boil water for tea, coffee, oatmeal and more — it heats up quickly and alerts you when it’s ready with a steady whistle. The enamel is non-reactive and resistant to chips and stains, and the handles are made from stay-cool materials for safe, easy handling.

