With the holidays right around the corner, the time to prepare is now. And if the idea of spending Thanksgiving or Christmas up to your elbows in food prep doesn’t appeal to you, it may be time to start grabbing some products that will make preparing and cooking a holiday meal faster, cleaner and easier.

Need a high-quality nonstick cookware set? Caraway has you covered. Or an Instant Pot to speed up your side dishes? How about the TikTok-famous Ninja Creami to whip up a dessert your guests won’t be able to resist? These products are essentials for a holiday dinner. If you grab them now, you’ll be ready when the big day arrives.

Must-haves to make holiday cooking a breeze

Caraway Cookware Set

This seven-piece set includes all of Caraway Homes’ bestselling cookware pieces: the 10.5-inch fry pan, three-quart saucepan and lid, 4.5-quart sauté pan and lid and 6.5-quart Dutch oven and lid. It also includes Caraway’s pot and lid holders so you can keep the whole set organized. Each piece is ceramic-coated for durability and has a nonstick surface that’s easy to clean.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

The Instant Pot is beloved for many reasons. This seven-in-one kitchen workhorse can pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, steam, warm and sterilize, plus make yogurt and rice. This eight-quart version comes with an app with more than 800 recipes to get you started.

Ninja Creami

The Ninja Creami has existed since 2021, but it’s only been a viral social-media favorite for the last year or so. The BestReviews Testing Lab found out why: It only needs a few ingredients and minutes to create smooth, creamy, perfectly scoopable ice cream. You can also use it for frozen drinks like smoothies and margaritas. Yeah, we’re sold.

Breville the Joule Turbo Sous Vide Machine

Want to cook the perfect, juicy turkey breast without ever worrying about dryness again? Sous vide is the cooking method you’ve been searching for. This method vacuum seals meats and cooks them submerged in water so they’re impossible to overcook. The Breville Joule Turbo Sous Vide automates the experience with timers and included recipes.

Breville the Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro

Air fryers are still a must-have kitchen item, and this one is particularly advanced, with an extra-large capacity and 13 pre-set cooking functions. It also comes with the Joule Oven App, which includes cook progress monitoring and recipes to try.

KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer

No stand mixer? No problem. This nine-speed hand mixer packs plenty of power into a portable tool that can mix batter, cream butter, whip cream and meringue and more.

Staff The Baster

Basting a turkey has never been so fun. The Baster from Staff puts a playful twist on a basic tool with a purple rubber bulb and translucent pink plastic tube. Baste your bird by pinching its adorable cheeks — you know you want to.

GIR 7-Piece Ultimate Tool Set

Outfit your kitchen for any culinary possibility with this seven-piece set, made from premium, nontoxic, antimicrobial silicone. Each piece is dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant up to 550 degrees. The set includes a spatula, spoonula, flipper, ladle, spoon, whisk and chopper.

