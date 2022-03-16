Which upright vacuum is best?

Every home needs a good vacuum. Many homes have more than one. The best vacuums do more than just inhale what’s on your floor — they use accessories to clean almost any surface. It isn’t easy to pick a good vacuum though, because many have aspects you should try to avoid.

The best upright vacuum is the Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum. The ball design makes this one of the easiest vacuums to steer and control. It’s also asthma and allergy certified by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

What to know before you buy an upright vacuum

Why use an upright vacuum

Upright vacuums have perks that make them the best for regular cleaning in the average home. For starters, they have some of the strongest suctions out of all vacuum types. They also have wide heads to tackle more floor space at once, leading to less cleaning time. Most of them can be safely used on both carpet and hard floors. Finally, they are usually the perfect height so there’s no need to strain your back.

Bags

Some upright vacuums use bags, others don’t.

Bagged vacuums use disposable bags to hold the debris they absorb. The only real benefit to bags is their increased allergy and asthma reduction. Otherwise, you’ll just add a recurring cost for no reason.

vacuums use disposable bags to hold the debris they absorb. The only real benefit to bags is their increased allergy and asthma reduction. Otherwise, you’ll just add a recurring cost for no reason. Bagless vacuums use canisters that need to be emptied. This can save a considerable amount of money over time, but it’s impossible to prevent some of the dust and dirt from being sent back into the air during emptying.

What to look for in a quality upright vacuum

Filtration

All upright vacuums have a filtration system to prevent what’s inhaled from being spewed back out, but some are better than others. The best vacuums use high-efficiency particulate air, or HEPA, filters. Some filters are designed to be cleaned and reusable while others must be replaced once dirtied. Unfortunately, even reusable filters will reach a point where they need to be replaced.

Noise

All vacuums generate high levels of noise. It’s unavoidable. Some vacuums generate more, others less. Few, if any, product descriptions will include a decibel rating. You might be able to find this detailed information online, but the best way to gauge noise levels is to check the user reviews.

Accessories

The best upright vacuums include a few accessories to help clean hard to reach or hard to handle messes. Most include a mini-brush head that attaches to the hose for cleaning stairs or tackling pet hair. Others might have ultra-thin tubes called crevice heads for cleaning in between couch cushions, etc.

How much you can expect to spend on an upright vacuum

The average upright vacuum costs $100-$200. The most basic models can cost less than $100, but usually no cheaper than $75. The best vacuums start at $200 and can go up to $500.

Upright vacuum FAQ

How do I know how powerful the suction is?

A. Most vacuums relate their suction power in watts. However, not all product descriptions will include the watts — you’ll likely need to do some extra research to find the wattage of a specific vacuum. Aim for at least 1,000-watt strength, though less is likely enough should you be shopping for a budget vacuum.

Why does my upright vacuum have less suction than it used to?

A. Decreased suction is almost always because of a dirty filter. Simply clean or replace it as needed. If that’s not the case it may be an issue involving the head, such as a broken brush, or there could be a clog somewhere.

What should I look for if I have severe allergies?

A. You should pick the vacuum with the best filtration system, preferably one with HEPA filters. You can also purchase a vacuum that uses bags — this will increase your recurring cost, but it’s worth it to prevent aggravating your severe allergies. Finally, you can look for certification from an organization like the AAFA. All of this said, you may not find the information you need on a basic product page. Thankfully, it shouldn’t take more than a google search to confirm your vacuum is good pick for handling allergens.

What’s the best upright vacuum to buy?

Top upright vacuum

Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum

What you need to know: This pick comes from one of the best brands in vacuuming.

What you’ll love: It’s among the most powerful options. The ball design makes sharp turns and precise maneuvering a breeze. It’s been tested to last for up to 10 years. It’s allergy and asthma-certified by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA). It includes accessories to tackle pet hair and tight spaces.

What you should consider: It’s among the heaviest vacuums at 17 pounds. Also, Dyson will only provide limited-warranty support to products purchased through Amazon.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top upright vacuum for the money

Eureka NEU182A PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum

What you need to know: This upright vacuum has a good amount of power and features for a low cost.

What you’ll love: It’s light at 10 pounds with an adjustable height and it comes in several colors. It won’t scratch hardwood flooring, has a 4.1 liter dust bin and includes several accessories, such as a seven-inch crevice tool and a dusting brush.

What you should consider: It’s among the loudest vacuums. The plastic construction isn’t very durable. It isn’t self propelled so using it takes effort, and the suction is average at best.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Shark NV356E S2 Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum

What you need to know: This is an excellent midrange pick.

What you’ll love: It’s light at 13.7 pounds. It has HEPA filters for blocking allergens. It includes accessories such as a crevice tool and mini-brush. It operates on a swivel for easy sharp turns. The hose is five feet long and it has a 2.2-quart dust bin.

What you should consider: The brush width is on the smaller side. Some consumers didn’t receive some accessories either, and the hose has limited suction power.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.