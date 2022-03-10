Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Sign Up
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Originals
Agriculture
Automotive News
Coronavirus
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Inside KELOLAND
Investigates
Politics from The Hill
National & World News
Positively KELOLAND
Press Releases
South Dakota Marijuana
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Eye on KELOLAND: Racing toward summer
Top Stories
Sioux Falls golfers happy to be back on the course
Police investigating motorcycle crash
Video
Canton community comes together for wrestling coach
Video
MN woman sentenced for death of baby found in 2003
Video
Weather
KELOLAND Weather Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Drought
Sports
Masters Report
All Star 2023
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
SDSU Jackrabbits
USD Coyotes
Top Stories
Sioux Falls golfers happy to be back on the course
Top Stories
Augustana sweeps Minnesota Duluth for NSIC title
Top Stories
SDSU clinches Summit’s regular season title
Augustana earns sweep of Concordia-St. Paul
Video
Cougars walk off Wayne State
Video
USD stages program’s largest comeback in 18 years
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
KELOLAND WeatherNow
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
KELOXTRA
CW of the Black Hills
KELOLAND Living
Arts & Crafts Show
Book Club
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Be Our Guest
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Be On The Show
Our Team
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
KELOLAND Living Newsletter
Top Stories
First National Bank has tips to make mortgages easier
Video
Top Stories
Try the Plexaderm 10-Minute Challenge
Video
The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra: Bridging cultures
Video
Where are they now? Catching up with Judy Grant
Video
Healthy recipe alternative for Caramel DeLite cookies
Video
Employment
Automall
Community
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Events Calendar
Gas Prices
KELOLAND Pets
KELOLAND Trips
MMIP in South Dakota
Obituaries
Remarkable Women
Tradition Of Caring
Lottery
Horoscopes
About
Contact Us
uShare
70th Anniversary
Our History
Our People
Captain 11
KELOLAND Careers
Regional News Partners
Sign Up For Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Online Services
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Seating
Best chaise lounge cushions
Top Seating Headlines
11 best reclining sofas
Best slipper chair
Best beanbag bed
Best leather armchair
Best futon bed
Best beanbag lounger
More Seating
Best Wayfair sleeper sofa
Best home theater seating
Best futon chair
Best club chair
Best bar stool
Best zero-gravity chair
Best sofa
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Sex offender faces new child porn charges
Canton community comes together for wrestling coach
These were the deadliest national parks of 2022
Eye on KELOLAND: Racing toward summer
Sunday Boredom Busters: April 30th
Don't Miss!
FANFare Trip to Target Field
Iceland’s Northern Lights
Win a 70″ TV!
View All Don't Miss