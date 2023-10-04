Now you can Kelly Clarkson-ify your home

We’ve never been to Kelly Clarkson’s Montana ranch, but from the way she talks about it, if we were ever invited over, we’d probably never want to leave. Thankfully, we can now decorate our own homes to look like it. Clarkson has a new line of Wayfair furniture and decor, all inspired by Montana and her home there.

“Montana is home for me and my kids,” she told Good Housekeeping. “I couldn’t be more excited to introduce this brand-new collection to Wayfair shoppers and provide a glimpse into the beauty and magic that is Montana. The Montana Collection is a reflection of my sanctuary and I hope it inspires everyone to explore new ways to make their homes truly their own.”

The collection is inspired by charming, rustic style and vintage-inspired details, with natural materials like faux furs and vegan leather to reflect the western culture in Montana.

7 pieces you can get to make your home look like Kelly Clarkson’s Montana ranch

Beverley White Faux Sheepskin Fur Area Rug

This faux fur area rug gives any room a soft, cozy foundation. It’s stain-resistant, so it can stand up to occasional spills. The 1.5-inch pile height gives it maximum softness, perfect for a bedroom, sitting room or anywhere else you want to relax in ultimate comfort.

Natchez 6 – Light Dimmable Classic / Traditional Chandelier

This six-light chandelier has a classic candelabra style with exposed bulbs — just what you need to brighten up your entryway or dining room with French country charm. The height-adjustable chain allows you to get just the look you want.

Hampton Windsor Back Arm Chair in Espresso Brown (Set of 2)

These dining chairs feature a modified Windsor back with low arms for an updated take on cottage style, which means they fit in whether your decor style is more modern of French country. The tapered legs also give them a midcentury touch.

Casalee Nesting End Table

These nesting tables provide versatile surface space within a small footprint, thanks to the way the smaller table stores away underneath the larger one. They’re perfect for those who love to entertain in smaller spaces.

Bastia 2 Piece Acacia Solid Wood Floating Shelf (Set of 2)

Display your favorite photos, knickknacks and other prized possessions on these solid reclaimed acacia wood floating shelves. With live edges and wood grain, no two sets are exactly alike. The rustic look makes them one of a kind.

Strauser 52.25” Upholstered Loveseat

This love seat is the epitome of French country charm. With its arched back, square arms and cabriole legs, it brings an antique style to your space that will catch every visitor’s eye. Carved floral accents, fluted woodwork and cane webbing back complete the look.

Cicera Vegan Leather Side Chair (Set of 2)

For a rustic and natural look, this set of two side chairs features a basket weave construction with angled legs, creating the perfect accent piece. The woven seat and back are upholstered with faux leather that is stain-resistant and vegan.

