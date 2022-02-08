Which office wall art is best?

Your office is not only a reflection of you and your business, but it’s also where you spend a significant amount of time. You want to create a stylish and welcoming environment while also allowing you to feel creative and productive. The right wall art pieces can help you achieve all of those objectives.

Finding the right pieces for you will depend much on the size of your office and the type of look and feel you’re trying to create, but the top pick is the Amart Sun Teamwork Canvas Motivational Quotes Artwork.

What to know before you buy office wall art

Getting started

When selecting the right wall art for your office, the number of options you have to choose from can be overwhelming, so start at the beginning by considering the size and type of office you plan on decorating.

Size: Before making any purchases, you want to consider the size of your office and the furniture placement while also taking into account the lighting. Determine the amount of room you have first and how much space you ideally want to fill with all art to know what you have available. The idea is to create balance with the placement of your wall art and not to overcrowd your walls.

Types of office wall art

When it comes to style, it often helps if you start with a theme and remain consistent. Some popular types and styles of office wall art include:

Minimalist prints

Motivational sayings

Vintage photographs

Portraits

Landscapes and skylines

Abstract paintings and pictures

Tapestries

Wall sculptures

Shadowboxes

Woven wall hangings

From these options, you can mix and match some ideas and consider creating a gallery wall, which is a collection of smaller items hung in a group.

What to look for in office wall art

Functional design ideas

Not every piece of wall art has to be a picture or a painting. Consider wall art pieces that you can utilize, such as a series of floating office shelves, a wall calendar, mirrors, or a blackboard.

Framing

If you plan on purchasing photographs or artwork, you also want to make sure that you have the right poster frames before hanging.

Sets or series

Instead of buying individual pieces, consider purchasing a set of photographs that all go together. Some panoramic paintings are broken up into individual pieces that comprise a set. These can be a simple and stylistic way to decorate your office walls.

How much you can expect to spend on office wall art

Pricing for office wall art can vary significantly based on the type of art, the framing, and the size. A basic small-sized canvas-wrapped art piece can start at around $15, whereas a framed statement piece can run you over $500. Custom or one-of-a-kind pieces can go for thousands of dollars.

Office wall art FAQ

How much wall space should my art cover?

A. Wall art shouldn’t take up more than 65% to 75% of the vacant wall space, and vacant wall space refers to areas not covered by molding or furniture.

What types of art are best for my office?

A. Although any type of art you hang should be something that you enjoy looking at, when it comes to an office, some pieces and styles stand out. For example, try showcasing artwork that tells the story behind your brand or conveys your company’s core values. This way, art can be a way to keep you motivated.

What style or color schemes are best for office wall art?

A. Once again, much should depend on your style and taste, but bright colors can provide additional positivity, while abstract art can spur your creative process.

What’s the best office wall art to buy?

Top office wall art

Amart Sun Teamwork Canvas Motivational Quotes Artwork

What you need to know: Showcase and reinforce the importance of your collaborative work environment with this motivational office wall piece.

What you’ll love: This high-quality office wall art is UV and color-fading resistant and comes with micro-spray technology to keep your colors bright and vivid. Wrapped and stretched on a solid wood frame, this piece is easy to hang as a statement in your office.

What you should consider: The actual colors of the wall art can look slightly different from the product photos, depending on individual monitor displays.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top office wall art for the money

Urttiiyy 3 Pieces Grind Verb Hustle Verb Execution Noun Motivational Wall Art Canvas Print

What you need to know: This budget-friendly, 3-piece motivational art decor is perfect for any office and can help provide additional inspiration and drive.

What you’ll love: Available in multiple sizes, these canvas wall art prints are printed on high-quality canvas with top resolution with vivid colors. This wall art set is very easy to hang and comes with a metal hook mounted on the back of a wooden bar.

What you should consider: Customers have noticed that the canvas is thinner than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Oliver Gal Office Sweet Office Textural Art on Canvas

What you need to know: Turn your office into a motivating and unique space with a fine art print that also makes an adorable statement.

What you’ll love: This office wall art is not only visibly interesting and colorful but also sustainable and forest-friendly. You can purchase it in wrapped canvas or with a black, gold or white shatterproof frame, making it safe to hang anywhere in your office.

What you should consider: This framed art is substantially more expensive than the canvas-wrapped version.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

