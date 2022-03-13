Which Disney paintings are best?

Walt Disney, the creator behind the vision for the flourishing studio, was a student of art. He used his gifts to become one of the most renowned cartoonists and illustrators in history. After his passing in 1966, the company continued to create innovative art while maintaining the traditional Disney stamp of magic.

If you’d like to add a dash of pixie dust in your home or workspace, consider decorating your home with artwork inspired by timeless Disney classics. Our top pick of wall-worthy decor is The Little Mermaid by Thomas Kinkade.

What to know before you buy a Disney painting

Quality

There are many knock-offs of Disney paintings in the market. That’s why it’s essential you pay attention to the quality of the materials to verify it’s genuine. This is especially important if you’re buying from a distributor that isn’t affiliated with Disney. Painting made with poor materials depreciates and won’t age well.

Size

Before purchasing a painting, determine how much wall space you have and what size will match your surroundings. For example, if you want the artwork to be the main focus, choose a bigger size.

Style and color

Aim for those paintings that harmonize with the existing décor in your living space and your furniture. Stylistically, look for a balance between the meaning it conveys and how well constructed it is for display.

Frame

Choosing the right frame can enhance your art; the wrong one can make it look out of place and distracting. The most common types of frames are gallery, modern, floating, deep-set and canvas.

Originality

Look for artists who have taken a novel approach to Disney characters and movies and that help you see them in a new light. Make sure the paintings you purchase are original. Ask for a certificate of authenticity if it is not already included.

Emotional connection

Great art should appeal to your emotions. Avoid buying a piece solely based on price, trendiness, ratings and recommendation. Disney paintings typically evoke feelings of nostalgia and wonder. Look for art that captures your attention and stimulates your imagination whenever you pass by it in your home.

What to look for in a quality Disney painting

Artist

Before buying Disney artwork, it’s worth doing some research on the different artists to familiarize yourself with their signature styles, points of view and backgrounds. Check out their credentials and if they have received any local or international recognition as this speaks to their level of mastery. You can find talented and upcoming artists by checking websites such as Etsy or social media sites such as Instagram. If you prefer to buy interpretive art from veteran artists, take a look at the works of Jim Warren, Alex Ross, Rodel Gonzalez and several others.

Painting type

If you have a strong preference for one style, keep an eye out for it online and ask an attendant at a gallery that you visit. These are the six types of painting styles commonly used:

Oil

Watercolor

Acrylic

Pastel

Gouache

Encaustic

Character and movie

The Disney empire has thousands of characters, many of which are featured in paintings. It’s well worth sifting through the Disney movie archives to see if you’ve missed any characters from the Disney verse and aren’t only focused on your favorites. There are a slew of characters, each one with its own quirks, that range from the sidekicks to villains.

Franchise

Disney has some monolithic film franchises under its belt, many of which you probably know and love. You’ll be able to find Disney paintings with characters and scenes from these colorful franchises:

Disney Animation

Pixar Films

Marvel Cinematic Universe

Star Wars

The Muppets

Disney Princesses/Princes

The Chronicles of Narnia

The Pirates of the Caribbean

Winnie-the-Pooh

Indiana Jones

Print collection

The Disney Fine Art collection uses the following categories to differentiate its pieces:

Treasures on canvas: These are ready-to-hang, limited edition artwork licensed by Disney.

These are ready-to-hang, limited edition artwork licensed by Disney. Silver series: These are limited-edition paintings from classic Disney movies with a custom frame and adorned with a silver plaque.

These are limited-edition paintings from classic Disney movies with a custom frame and adorned with a silver plaque. Signed & numbered: This is artwork signed by artists and issued as a single hand-numbered limited edition.

This is artwork signed by artists and issued as a single hand-numbered limited edition. Disney archive photos: These are historic photos from the Disney archives.

These are historic photos from the Disney archives. Disney concepts: This is artwork that was conceptualized and created by Disney artists to highlight the color palette, layout, designs and production of classic Disney movies.

This is artwork that was conceptualized and created by Disney artists to highlight the color palette, layout, designs and production of classic Disney movies. Pixar art collection: These are paintings from Disney’s Pixar movies.

How much you can expect to spend on a Disney painting

The price of Disney paint depends on several factors including the artist, originality, size, quality and availability. Limited editions, vintage and premium pieces from Disney’s Fine Art collection cost a lot more than imitations you can buy from general retail or furniture stores. Artwork from the Disney Fine Art Collectors Edition ranges from $150-$595. Purchases from high-end collections such as those created by late artist Thomas Kinkade can cost $100-$6,980 depending on the frame and size. If you’re looking for more affordable options, you’ll find a sizable collection of Disney paintings available on mainstream online platforms such as Amazon that range from $10-$100.

Disney painting FAQ

Where can you buy Disney paintings in person?

A. You can view and buy Disney paintings in independently owned galleries that carry select pieces from the Disney Fine Art Collection. There also are a number of limited-edition works you can only find in Disney theme parks and resorts. If you plan on visiting Walt Disney World or Disneyland and you’re looking for a specific piece, check with the galleries on-site to see if they carry it.

How do you care for Disney art?

A. By following a few simple steps, you can keep your Disney painting looking vibrant for many years.

Avoid exposing the painting to direct sunlight.

Place them in controlled environments where the temperatures aren’t higher than 90 degrees or lower than 60 degrees Fahrenheit, and the humidity is in the range of 40%-60%.

Dust the print regularly with a soft, dry and fine brush.

Do not use home cleaning products or solvents to clean the canvas.

Clean the frame using a damp cloth or a furniture cleaner, depending on what the frame is made of.

What are the best Disney paintings to buy?

Top Disney painting

The Little Mermaid by Thomas Kinkade

What you need to know: Capture the beauty and majesty of this Disney classic by displaying this canvas painting in your home.

What you’ll love: The wrap is made with premium canvas substrate and hand-wrapped around a deep hardwood stretcher-bar. The reproduction process replicates the mood, vibrant colors and rich textures of Kinkade’s original painting. The frameless painting can be hung by itself or as an ensemble and comes with a certificate of authority.

What you should consider: This replica does not include King Triton and his daughters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Disney painting for the money

Disney Wall Art, Cinderella Castle

What you need to know: Disney World fans can recreate the magic in their home with this painting of the enchanting Cinderella’s castle.

What you’ll love: This is a watercolor painting created on canvas that can add beauty to any room. Each piece is handmade and ready to hang. It has a UV protection coating to increase the painting’s longevity.

What you should consider: You need to estimate the number of panels and the size to find the best fit for your room.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Abstract Disney Toy Story Woody and Buzz Palette

What you need to know: This painting with a uniquely artistic take on Woody and Buzz Lightyear from the Pixar movie “Toy Story” will enhance your surroundings.

What you’ll love: The painting is original and handmade by artist Mike Wehner. It’s created using a palette knife instead of brushes. You can customize the image by picking any size and any surface. Frames are not included.

What you should consider: It may not appeal to those who don’t like abstract art and who would like to see the facial features of the characters in the painting.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

