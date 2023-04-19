Innovative gadgets that make cleaning easier

This time of year, thoughts turn to spring cleaning. It’s a daunting task, but there are ways to make it more manageable. One approach is to create a cleaning schedule to focus your efforts in the most efficient ways possible. But even if you’re a master strategist, you still need to have the best tools on hand to do the best job. These gadgets will help take your cleaning to the next level.

Two types of cleaning tools

There are two types of cleaning tools. First, there are the traditional stalwarts — versatile tools that you use for everyday cleaning. These include vacuum cleaners, mops, sponges and other familiar items. Just as important, however, are the specialty gadgets that only perform a limited number of cleaning tasks, but they do them remarkably well. This might be a water bottle brush or a short drain snake that removes clogs from showers and sinks. Ideally, your cleaning kit will have a mix of both types of tools.

Top-rated cleaning Amazon gadgets

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Max Robot Vacuum

A robotic vacuum can clean while you do other things. The Eufy provides powerful suction for up to 100 minutes at a time and features intelligent BoostIQ Technology that automatically adjusts to offer optimal cleaning on different floor types.

Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner

With this clever gadget, you just add vinegar and water to the Angry Mama and stick her in the microwave. A cleansing steam comes out of her head (not her ears), so you can wipe out your oven, getting rid of gunk and funky odors in five to eight minutes.

Bissell CleanView Swivel Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum

A vacuum cleaner is an essential. The right model is a versatile tool that can be used in nearly every room of your home. This vacuum has swivel steering, a triple-action brush roll and edge-to-edge cleaning. Purchase includes a Pet TurboEraser to clean stairs and upholstery.

ColorCoral Universal Dust Cleaner

This is probably not what you think of when you hear “dust cleaner.” It’s a biodegradable blob that can be pushed into car vents, keyboards, cell phones and other awkward spots to pull away dust and effortlessly clean your devices. The product comes with a money-back guarantee for peace of mind.

Bissell Symphony Pet All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop

A steam cleaner sanitizes without chemicals. This versatile model lets you vacuum and steam clean at the same time. It’s made with the pet owner in mind and has disposable pads for the messes that need to be thrown away.

Poyamoc Portable Mini Vacuum Cleaner

This mini vacuum is a handheld model that’s only 3.1 inches long by 3.1 inches wide. Wherever you need a quick clean, whether it’s a windowsill or a drawer, this gadget can help. It’s low-noise, affordable, convenient and easy to operate.

O-Cedar EasyWring RinseClean Microfiber Spin Mop

If you have vinyl sheet flooring, vinyl tile or ceramic tile, you need a high-quality mop. O-Cedar’s microfiber option removes up to 99% of bacteria using just water. The foot-activated spinner allows hands-free operation, and the dual chamber bucket means you’re always cleaning with fresh water.

Joseph Joseph BladeBrush Cutlery Cleaner

You probably didn’t even know this gadget existed. It’s a scrub brush in the shape of a tight “U” that lets you safely clean knives and other silverware on both sides at the same time without the risk of cutting your hand.

