These days, many homeowners are looking for ways to reduce waste around the house. Recycling items you use at home, like bottles and cans, helps, but you can do more by purchasing the right products.

Many eco-friendly products are made from recycled materials or feature recycled packaging to reduce the amount of waste in landfills. So whether you’re looking for cleaning products, clothing, toys or other household products, here are the best items that utilize recycled materials to help reduce your carbon footprint.

What are the benefits of using products made and packaged with recycled materials?

Buying products made from recycled materials or packaging lets you make more eco-friendly choices for your home. Recycled products obviously reduce the amount of waste that winds up in landfills, but they also require less energy to create and don’t produce as much pollution. Because the materials are reused, recycled items also don’t deplete as many natural resources, such as metals and trees. Their production doesn’t use as much water, either.

Best products made and packaged with recycled materials

Seventh Generation Ultra Concentrated Laundry Detergent

This highly concentrated, eco-friendly laundry detergent contains six powerful enzymes to tackle even the most stubborn stains. Its compact 23-fluid-ounce bottle is still large enough for six loads and is made of 100% recycled plastic. It’s also certified by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Patagonia Men’s Nano Puff Jacket

This lightweight, insulated jacket is made from 100% recycled polyester ripstop, giving it a durable, water-repellent finish. It also has two zippered handwarmer pockets and an internal chest pocket. The adjustable drawcord at the hem helps lock in warmth, too.

Green Toys Farm Playset

Made in the United States from 100% recycled milk jugs, this farm-themed playset is also packaged with recycled and recyclable materials. It includes a barn, hog shed, pick-up truck, cows, sheep, pigs and fencing to encourage hours of play for your little one.

Klean Kanteen TKWide 20-Ounce Water Bottle

This reusable water bottle can keep your beverage icy cold for up to 47 hours or piping hot for up to 14. It is made of 90% post-consumer recycled food-grade 18/8 stainless steel and features an internal thread design on the closure for better leak protection.

REN Clean Skincare Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic

This exfoliating toner contains alpha hydroxy and beta hydroxy acids to smooth, brighten and clarify your skin. It is still gentle enough for daily use and features a cruelty-free, vegan formula. The packaging is also made of recycled plastic.

Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure-2.0 Running Shoe

These flexible, lightweight shoes offer cushioning to keep you comfortable even when running long distances. The uppers are made of 50% recycled materials and have a lace closure to ensure a secure fit.

Arc’teryx Contenta Dress

This lightweight, breathable dress is perfect for warm weather. It is made from 100% recycled polyester that stretches for a comfortable fit. It also offers protection from ultraviolet radiation, so you’re safe in the sun.

SUGA Recycled Wetsuit Yoga Mat

Made from 100% recycled wetsuits, this yoga mat offers a grippy surface that provides plenty of stability when doing poses. It’s composed of closed-cell foam, so it doesn’t absorb dirt, dust and bacteria from the floor. It’s easy to clean, too.

Coal Eddie Recycled Rib Knit Beanie Hat

This eco-friendly beanie is made from a blend of recycled cotton and polyester that’s highly durable and long-lasting. It also has a loose weave that stretches well, allowing for a slouchy, comfortable fit.

TOMS Men’s Alpargata Recycled Cotton Loafer

These comfortable loafers have a fabric-and-synthetic design, with the uppers made of 50% recycled cotton. They have a durable, flexible sole and a custom insert also made from recycled materials. The elastic gore makes them easy to get on and off.

Earthwise Reusable Grocery Bag Set

These reusable bags are perfect for grocery shopping, with each bag holding up to 30 pounds. They are made from 90% recycled ocean-bound plastics to further reduce waste. They are double-laminated and water-resistant, so you can wipe them clean.

Fruit of the Loom Men’s Recycled Waffle Thermal Underwear

This soft, mini waffle knit long underwear top helps retain your body heat in cold weather. It’s made of cotton and recycled polyester for a soft, smooth feel against the skin. It also features a tagless design for greater comfort.

