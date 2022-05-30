Which Hoover carpet cleaner is best?

Many homeowners have to deal with cleaning carpeting in their homes. Unlike hard flooring, it’s tough to know when your carpet is dirty enough to need a good cleaning. Instead of waiting for your carpet to get noticeably dirty, grab a Hoover carpet cleaner and give it the occasional scrub.

The best Hoover carpet cleaner is the Hoover Power Scrub Elite Pet Upright Carpet Cleaner. It has all the features and the power at an excellent price.

What to know before you buy a Hoover carpet cleaner

Hoover carpet cleaner types

There are two types of Hoover carpet cleaners — upright and spot treatment cleaners.

Upright cleaners look like regular vacuums, and you use them in the same way. These are best for those who need to deep clean a large area.

Spot cleaners are lightweight and designed to clean small spots or hard-to-reach areas, such as stairs. However, spot cleaners aren't as powerful as uprights, and they don't handle old messes as well.

Manual vs. automatic

Some Hoover carpet cleaners require the user to trigger cleaning, while others have automatic activation.

Manual cleaners typically have triggers in the handle. Simply pull the trigger to mix together the cleaning solution and water and inject it into your carpet. When you release the trigger, the cleaner’s suction is activated.

Automatic cleaners use various systems to determine when injection and suction are needed. For example, one model injects when pushed forward and sucks when pulled back.

What to look for in a quality Hoover carpet cleaner

Tanks

When shopping for a Hoover carpet cleaner, consider the number of tanks it has and the capacity.

Number: The best Hoover carpet cleaners have two tanks instead of one, so you can keep your clean and your dirty water separate. This increases the quality of your cleaning and is easier to use.

The best Hoover carpet cleaners have two tanks instead of one, so you can keep your clean and your dirty water separate. This increases the quality of your cleaning and is easier to use. Capacity: It’s important to get a carpet cleaner that allows you to clean somewhat comfortably even when the tanks are full. These have tanks that consider both the weight of the cleaner and the weight of a full tank. The total tank size is typically between 0.5-1.25 gallons.

Cord and hose length

Think about how long your power cord and hose should be before purchasing a Hoover carpet cleaner.

Cord: Find a cleaner with a long power cord, so there’s no trouble reaching anything. Aim for a cord of at least 15 feet.

Find a cleaner with a long power cord, so there’s no trouble reaching anything. Aim for a cord of at least 15 feet. Hose: The right hose length depends on your cleaning needs. For example, you may want a short hose for a spot cleaner so it’s easier to move and store. The average hose is about 5 feet long.

Powered brush

Most Hoover carpet cleaners have rolling brushes in the main body of an upright and at the end of hoses. Look for carpet cleaners with powered brushes that spin automatically, letting you get a deeper clean with less effort.

How much you can expect to spend on a Hoover carpet cleaner

Hoover carpet cleaners typically cost $100-$300. Spot cleaners and basic uprights usually cost $150 or less, with the most powerful uprights starting around $200.

Hoover carpet cleaner FAQ

Can I use a Hoover carpet cleaner on non-carpeted surfaces?

A. That depends on the model. Most Hoover carpet cleaners should only be used on carpeting and other fabrics, but some might offer modes for linoleum or tile, etc. You should never use a carpet cleaner on hardwood flooring.

How often should I clean my carpets?

A. That depends on how much foot traffic and spills your carpets see. If everything goes well, you shouldn’t need to clean your carpets more than two or three times a year. If you have pets or children, it’s better to clean them every one to three months. However, you should clean any major spills or dark stains as soon as possible.

What’s the best Hoover carpet cleaner to buy?

Top Hoover carpet cleaner

Hoover Power Scrub Elite Pet Upright Carpet Cleaner

What you need to know: This cleaner has several features, making it easy to clean anything out of your carpet.

What you’ll love: Modes include a quick clean mode with a 45-minute drying time and a deep clean mode that can root out deep stains and grime. It uses heated air to lower your drying time regardless of mode and a two-tank system to keep your clean and dirty water separated.

What you should consider: When the water tank is full, it can be quite heavy. It also has a difficult time cleaning stairs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Chewy, Home Depot, Kohl’s and Wayfair

Top Hoover carpet cleaner for the money

Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet And Upholstery Spot Cleaner

What you need to know: If you like to clean up spills as soon as they happen, try this spot cleaner.

What you’ll love: It’s lightweight at only 9 pounds, making it easy to move around as needed. The hose is long enough to reach tight nooks and crannies, and there’s an automatic hose flushing system to prep it for storage.

What you should consider: You cannot clean an entire room, even a small one, unless you have hours to spare. A few customers found the instructions overly complex.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot, Kohl’s and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Hoover Smartwash Automatic Carpet Cleaner

What you need to know: This is among Hoover’s most powerful carpet cleaners, built for those with kids and pets.

What you’ll love: It uses a triggerless design and automatically transitions between washing and heated drying as you push forward and pull back. It comes with a storage mat, two-in-one pet tool, 12-foot hose, accessory bag and a sample bottle of cleaning solution.

What you should consider: A few users had issues with leaks if the cleaning tanks weren’t completely emptied and dried before storing them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Kohl’s

