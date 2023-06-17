Here’s how this anti-inflammatory drink can relieve pain and swelling

Turmeric is a plant within the ginger family derived from Southeast Asia. It is often used as a cooking spice and in traditional medicine. This orange-colored spice tastes like a mixture of ginger and pepper. Turmeric powder is commonly found in curry, an Indian dish, and is used as a dietary supplement. One way to use this powder is to mix it with water to relieve inflammation from certain health conditions.

Benefits of turmeric water for inflammation

Inflammation is the immune system’s response to an irritant by sending out cells to fight bacteria or heal an injury. Consuming turmeric can relieve swollen and painful joints for people with chronic conditions. Turmeric contains curcumin, an anti-inflammatory chemical that may reduce swelling and inflammation. It has been shown to assist with inflammatory conditions, metabolic syndromes and pain.

Other benefits of consuming turmeric

Improves memory among older adults with dementia.

Reduces pain for people living with arthritis and other chronic conditions.

Protects the body from free radicals or unstable molecules that increase the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer.

Lowers the risk of heart disease.

Helps fight depression by increasing serotonin and dopamine levels. These neurotransmitters are considered “happy hormones” as they help regulate mood.

Helps prevent cancer growth and development.

Turmeric powder can be consumed as supplements, smoothies, golden milk, water or meals.

How to make turmeric water

Use a saucepan to bring water to a boil on a stove.

Turn the heat off and pour the water into a glass or mug.

Add turmeric powder, black pepper and honey and stir well.

You should drink warm turmeric water in the morning on an empty stomach. Don’t ingest more than 8 grams daily, as consuming too much may lead to gastrointestinal or liver problems.

Features to look for when purchasing turmeric powder

Organic. Ensure that the powder is made organically and is labeled non-GMO.

Ensure that the powder is made organically and is labeled non-GMO. Color. Turmeric powder should have an orange, golden or yellow hue to it.

Turmeric powder should have an orange, golden or yellow hue to it. Smell. This spice has an earthy smell with hints of ginger and orange scents.

This spice has an earthy smell with hints of ginger and orange scents. No preservatives. Rub some turmeric powder in your hand. Then, turn your hand over. If a lot of powder falls off your hand, it may include ingredients such as chalk.

Rub some turmeric powder in your hand. Then, turn your hand over. If a lot of powder falls off your hand, it may include ingredients such as chalk. Curcumin potency. The high potency of curcumin can increase the anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric powder.

Best turmeric powders

Organic Spice Resource Organic Turmeric Root Powder

This turmeric powder is certified organic by the Department of Agriculture (USDA), vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free. It is lab tested for heavy metals and purity and is grown in India. It comes in a reusable bag to maintain freshness. It has no colors, additives, preservatives or ethylene oxide (ETO) treatment.

Sold by Amazon

Terrasoul Superfoods Organic Turmeric Powder

This 16-ounce pack of turmeric powder is USDA-certified organic, raw, Kosher-certified, vegan and non-GMO. It contains nutrients such as dietary fiber, iron, potassium, magnesium and vitamin B6. It comes with a 100% money-back satisfaction guarantee if you aren’t satisfied.

Sold by Amazon and Terrasoul

Hqo High-Quality Organics Express Organic Turmeric Ground

This turmeric is made into a fine, ground powder. It is USDA- and Kosher-certified and non-GMO. It is not grown with herbicides or pesticides to ensure quality and safety. It is sustainably farmed across more than 40 countries and is grown in India, Indonesia and Sri Lanka.

Sold by Amazon

Dwarka Organic Turmeric Powder

The turmeric powder is organic, USDA-certified, non-GMO and chemical-free. It is derived from crushed, dried and organic turmeric roots. It contains curcumin to aid with inflammation.

Sold by Amazon and Walmart

Simply Organic Ground Turmeric Root

This powder comes from a turmeric root that contains a minimum of 4% of curcumin. It is non-GMO, QAI-certified organic, USDA- and Kosher-certified and does not contain ETOs. It has a golden-yellow hue with a strong, distinctive aroma.

Sold by Amazon, Simply Organic, iHerb and Walmart

Spice Train Certified Organic Turmeric Powder

This 14-ounce bag of turmeric powder is USDA-certified organic, vegan and gluten-free. It contains turmeric created naturally and sourced from Indian harvest gardens. It does not have artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. It contains 3% of curcumin.

Sold by Amazon

McCormick Organic Ground Turmeric

It is a USDA- and Kosher-certified organic and non-GMO Project-Verified turmeric powder. It has a yellow, orange color with a subtle, earthy flavor. The powder is vegan -and vegetarian-friendly. It contains the ingredient curcuma. It has an easy-to-handle bottle to refill spice jars.

Sold by Amazon, McCormick and Walmart

Jiva Organics Organic Turmeric Powder

The turmeric powder is USDA-certified organic and is 100% imported from India. It is batch-tested and has a 3% curcumin content. The powder comes from pure turmeric rhizomes and contains curcumin. It has no artificial colors, additives, preservatives or ETO treatment. It comes in a reusable bag to maintain freshness.

Sold by Amazon

