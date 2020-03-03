Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Black History Month
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Ukraine Crisis
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Originals
Local News
National & World News
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
S.D. Legislative Session
South Dakota Marijuana
Your Money Matters
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
85 years at Reptile Gardens
Video
Families struggling to make ends meet
Video
WATCH: Snirtfest at Great Bear
Video
Gone but not forgotten; Jeb Ford Celebration of Life
Video
Weather
KELOLAND Weather Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Drought
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
Summit League
The KELO Cup
High School Basketball Brackets
Top Stories
Storm open season with win over Steamwheelers
Video
Top Stories
Augie holds off Peacocks to advance to Region final
Video
Top Stories
Vikings, Cousins agree to 1-year, $35M contract extension
USD women to play Ole Miss in NCAA Tournament
Video
SDSU men to cross paths with Providence in NCAA Tournament
Video
Twins get pitching vet Gray from Reds for 1st-rounder …
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
College Basketball Schedule
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
KELOXTRA
CW of the Black Hills
KELOLAND Living
Arts & Crafts Show
Book Club
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
BestReviews
Souper Tuesday
Be On The Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
KELOLAND Living Newsletter
Top Stories
The meaning behind the traditions of Lent
Video
Top Stories
St. Patrick’s Day festivities, food & fun
Video
Spring organizing: Follow the 80/20 rule
Video
Fish Po Boy sandwich & shrimp tacos with JJ’s Wine, …
Video
Potato chip alternatives to snack on
Video
Employment
Automall
Community
Agriculture
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Falls Park History
Events Calendar
Gas Prices
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
KELOLAND Pets
Obituaries
Remarkable Women
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
Regional News Partners
Sign Up For Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Pregnancy
Best maternity pillow
Top Pregnancy Headlines
Best postpartum belly wrap
Best pumping bra
Best kegel weight
Best postpartum recovery kit
Best prenatal vitamin with DHA
Best vegan prenatal vitamin
More Pregnancy
Best electric breast pump
Best postpartum girdle
Best ovulation test
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
SDSU men to cross paths with Providence in NCAA Tournament
USD women to play Ole Miss in NCAA Tournament
Former South Dakota priest sentenced for sex crimes
Noem ordered escort, messages of support for convoy
Incidents expose loophole excluding comment
Don't Miss!
Scotland & Northern Ireland with Jay Trobec
KELOLAND Basketball Challenge
Win Tickets to Snoop Dogg/Koe Wetzel
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Card
Remarkable Women of KELOLAND
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
View All Don't Miss