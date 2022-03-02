Which rollator walker is best?

Rollator walkers fix all the problems that can arise with traditional walkers. With four wheels that move along with you, they allow for faster travel and require less physical strength to maneuver. Most rollator walkers even have seats, allowing you to rest when you need it.

The best rollator walkers with seats mix sturdy construction with easy operation. Top pick Drive Medical Nitro DLX Euro Style Walker Rollator combines safety and function and is available in two handsome colors. If you or a loved one is seeking greater independence, here’s how to choose the perfect rollator walker with a seat for your needs.

What to know before you buy a rollator walker

Storage

Most rollator walkers feature some kind of storage, whether it be a basket attached to the front or a compartment under the seat. Storage capacity varies, so it’s important to think about where you’ll be using your rollator walker most often. If you need a lot of room for running errands or buying groceries, then plan accordingly.

Some manufacturers sell accessories like additional storage bags that can clip onto your walker. If you only need occasional extra space, this may be a good option.

Color

A rollator walker is a functional piece of equipment, but you’ll also be taking it out into the world and keeping it in a prominent area of your home. There’s nothing wrong with wanting it to look nice as well.

Color is the biggest design consideration. Some may prefer a traditional black, gray or silver. Others might prefer a bright blue, red or orange. A unique color helps your rollator walker stand out from others in a storage area.

Height

Many people associate walkers with being hunched over while walking, but this isn’t the case. If you’re hunching, your walker needs to be adjusted to be higher. Likewise, if you’re reaching to keep up with your walker, it needs to be adjusted to be shorter.

Buying an adjustable height rollator walker is very important, since walkers are not one-size-fits-all. The right rollator walker for a 5-foot, 3-inch woman won’t be the right rollator walker for a 6-foot, 1-inch man.

For more information, check out the full rollator walker buying guide from BestReviews.

What to look for in a quality rollator walker

Seat

The two things to look out for are seat padding and seat width. Some rollator walkers have a seat made of canvas like a director’s chair. While a canvas seat is lightweight and simple to fold up, it’s not the most relaxing sitting option for an extended length of time. Opt instead for a seat with generous padding.

Seat width can vary from 13-15 inches. While 2 inches may not sound like a lot, it can mean the difference between a seat you love and a seat you use as a last resort. Be realistic about what you’ll need to be comfortable.

Portability

Rollator walkers fold up so they use less storage space, but some models are easier to fold than others. If your rollator walker is difficult to fold, you’ll hesitate to use it and it will ultimately just end up sitting in a corner.

Also consider the weight of your walker. While most models hover around 16 pounds, some are more and some are less. This is especially important if you plan to put your walker into the trunk of your car on a regular basis.

Ease of use

Aim to be able to do everything on your rollator walker by yourself. Try it out in store or when it first arrives in the mail to see if you can adjust the height on your own, fold it up without assistance and work the brakes with ease.

Check out the handles as well, since you’ll be gripping them any time you need to get around. They should be comfortable and your hands shouldn’t slip. Some rollator walkers have special handles meant for users with arthritic hands.

How much you can expect to spend on a rollator walker

Rollator walkers range from $50-$200. Basic models for occasional use can be found for $50-$75. Midrange models for everyday use are around $75-$125. High-end models with extra features, support or padding fall between $125-$200.

Rollator walker FAQ

Are the number of wheels and wheel size important?

A. Yes. Some models have three wheels. Three-wheeled models are generally easier to maneuver, but they probably won’t have a seat. Four-wheeled models may be a bit more difficult to push around, but you won’t have to go searching for a bench. Smaller wheels are better for indoor use and larger wheels are better for outdoor use.

How do I sit down on my rollator walker without it rolling away?

A. Don’t forget the brakes. In addition to the brakes you’ll engage on the handles, rollator walkers have a wheel lock similar to a baby stroller. Even if you’re sitting on a slope, the walker won’t roll away.

What’s the best rollator walker to buy?

Top rollator walker

Drive Medical Nitro DLX Euro Style Walker Rollator

What you need to know: The elegant design and rock-solid construction make this walker stand out from the rest.

What you’ll love: This is ideal for outdoor use and rougher terrain. It has a very comfortable seat and is easy to fold up.

What you should consider: At 22 pounds, it’s heavier than most models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top rollator walker for the money

Medline Heavy-Duty Bariatric Rollator Walker

What you need to know: This is a comfortable and dependable walker that’s built to last.

What you’ll love: It offers a wider seat and bigger handles than other models. It can accommodate users up to 500 pounds.

What you should consider: It is too wide to fit through narrow doorways. Some users report issues with the wheels failing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hugo Elite Foldable Rollator Walker with Seat

What you need to know: This versatile walker handles difficult indoor and outdoor surfaces with ease.

What you’ll love: Oversized 8-inch wheels are great on any terrain. It comes with adjustable seat height and ergonomic hand grips.

What you should consider: The big wheels make it easy to run into things. Many users report it being difficult to assemble.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Frank Paiva writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.