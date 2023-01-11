What are the bestselling velvet products?

It’s never the wrong season for velvet, especially when it’s one of the year’s biggest trends. While velvet accents and hints of the textured fabric never really go out of style, the luxurious material is proving that it’s here to stay. Not only is velvet taking over designer runways and dominating the pages of home decor magazines, but it’s also adorning celebrities from head to toe. And it’s not too late to jump on the bandwagon. So, whether you’re fully embracing the new trend or want to slowly incorporate the buttery fabric into your wardrobe and home, here are the bestselling velvet products for every part of your life.

What is velvet?

Historically, velvet has origins of luxury and was originally made of silk. Because silk was a material only the rich and affluent could afford, velvet was only worn by the wealthy or royalty. To this day, velvet is considered a soft and luxurious material, although it’s much more affordable. Now velvet is made using cotton, linen, wool and synthetic fibers. You can find velvet products of every type and cost, from designer clothing to budget shoes to luxurious home decor. Instead of the common flat woven fabrics, such as linen, velvet is characterized by a dense, short pile that contributes to its soft feel and shiny appearance.

How to care for velvet

Velvet has a reputation for being difficult to take care of and properly maintain. Because it’s not a flat woven material, it can flatten or become matted if it’s handled incorrectly. However, the rules for cleaning velvet are relatively straightforward, depending on the type of velvet. The key is to be gentle and keep it simple. Here are a few general tips to help you properly care for most types of velvet:

For clothing, always refer to the manufacturer’s care instructions. However, pure velvet is almost always dry-clean only, while most polyester or crushed velvet can be machine-washed in cold water. To remove debris or dust from furniture or purses, use a fabric brush or handheld vacuum with a soft bristle attachment going in the direction of the nap. Spot clean velvet with a damp towel and mild soap if necessary, but don’t soak velvet. Also, don’t use harsh chemicals. Never iron velvet. Instead, use a handheld steamer to remove wrinkles or revive the nap.

Bestselling velvet products

A New Day Velvet and Rhinestone Knotted Headband

Chunky headbands are trending this year, especially those made of a soft, velvet material. With rhinestones and a chic knot, this headband is versatile enough to match any outfit or become the focal point. The velvet also works to keep hair in place and helps it stay put without uncomfortable headband teeth or clips. Sold by Target

Kitsch Velvet Hair Scrunchies

For a simple velvet accent, consider these soft scrunchies in neutral colors. Each pack comes with five scrunchies, each with a unique shade and texture to match any outfit. Plus, the gentle fabric is designed to keep a hairstyle in place all day without leaving unwanted hair marks, ripping out hair or causing tangles. Sold by Amazon and Target

Steve Madden Men’s Laight Slip-On Loafer

For effortlessly fancy footwear for men, look no further than these slip-on velvet loafers. From a trusted brand, these shoes are designed with a masculine smoking slipper silhouette and a sturdy rubber sole. They feature a black velvet upper material with a leather and nylon lining. Plus, they’re versatile enough to wear to the office, a party or to a wedding. Sold by Amazon

LifeStride Lucky Women’s Platform Block Heels

With a combination of two trends, platform heels and velvet, these shoes will be the talk of any party or occasion. They come in several colors and sizes to suit a variety of women. Believe it or not, these platform heels are also designed with a soft system package to provide all-day comfort and cushioning. As a bonus, the insole is crafted partially with recycled materials. Sold by Kohl’s

AllModern Geo Upholstered Sofa

This velvet upholstered sofa in jewel tones is designed to be the focal point of any house. It will be comfortable, thanks to the sinuous springs, and also offer a chic sitting area for chatting over coffee or having a family movie night. The legs are made of solid wood with removable cushions for convenient cleaning. Sold by Wayfair

Threshold Tufted Velvet Upholstered Wingback Bed

Whether for a guest bedroom or the main sleeping quarters, this velvet upholstered bed is sure to be a hit. It comes in eight colors to suit any style, including pine, dark grey, blush and dove grey. Those with less common mattress sizes will appreciate that it’s available in sizes twin through California king. Sold by Target

Wade Logan Palomo Upholstered Dining Chair

Spruce up the dining room or office with this set of two velvet upholstered chairs. With the choice of 15 fabric colors and two chair leg colors, they’re ideal for any room and any style. The curved, padded seat has great lower-back support and a quilted diamond design on the back for extra flair. Sold by Wayfair

Allegra K Women’s Shawl Collar Velvet Short Blazer

A blazer is the perfect accessory to dress up any outfit, especially when it’s made of velvet. Choose from 15 neutral or bright colors, including violet, pink, gray and deep blue. This blazer features a shawl collar and one button to easily throw on. Sold by Amazon and Target

BerryGo Women’s V-Neck Wrap Maxi Dress

This velvet maxi dress is the ideal piece to dress down for a day of errands or dress up for a wedding or office party. It features a true-wrap design for the perfect fit and an empire waist. Plus, the butterfly sleeves and ruffle hemline add a flirty touch and put a swing in your walk. Sold by Amazon

Geestock Velvet Fanny Pack

Add this fun velvet accessory to any outfit, such as for work, running errands or going to a party. It comes in several velvet colors, including wine, black and dark blue. It also comes with a wrist strap to use in a variety of ways. Sold by Amazon

