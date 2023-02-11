Are you still looking for the perfect gift for that special someone? Olivia Horton shared some creative ways you can surprise your sweetheart, with a little help from BestReviews!

Since Valentine’s Day has a theme, it makes it a little less challenging to find a gift. Still, you want to choose one that not only reveals you know the recipient but is meaningful for more than a single day. These four options are your best choice for making a lasting impression this Valentine’s Day.

Aura Carver Luxe

A picture frame is always a great gift option. It lets the recipient decorate their home or apartment with memories. This luxury digital frame showcases cherished photos and videos in a gorgeous 10.1-inch display in full HD resolution. The landscape frame works with both Android and iOS, and it has unlimited storage, an integrated speaker and a wide viewing angle. Best of all, it is easy to set up.

Aerogarden Harvest

One warning for individuals considering gifting an Aerogarden: The hobby is wonderfully addicting. After someone receives one of these indoor gardening stations, they realize how easy and rewarding growing plants can be. Even if they have never had success before, the Aerogarden comes with everything needed to ensure spectacular blooms or a bountiful harvest of herbs and vegetables in an amazingly short period of time during any season of the year.

Joomra Pillow Slippers

Feet take a beating. Everything you do from standing still to running a marathon involves putting these miraculous appendages to work. If you want to show someone you truly care, giving the gift of pampering is a great way to do that. The Joomra Pillow Slippers provide all day comfort, thanks to the design that prioritizes effective impact absorption. These thoughtful items are lightweight, waterproof, anti-slip and stylish.

Vinglace Wine/Champagne Chiller

While there may be some debate, we believe that most wines and champagnes are best served when chilled. There’s nothing like an invigorating splash of coolness when you take that first flavorful sip. The double-walled, stainless steel, vacuum-insulated design of the Vinglace wine/champagne chiller keeps your favorite beverage at an ideal temperature for hours. This makes it perfect for people who like to picnic, barbecue or go to the beach.

