Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Originals
Coronavirus
Ukraine Crisis
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
South Dakota Marijuana
Your Local Election Headquarters
Your Money Matters
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Sioux Falls skate one step closer to reality
Video
Gas prices top $4 a gallon in South Dakota
Video
Section of Cliff Avenue to be shut down
Video
Clothing collected during Movers for Moms delivered
Video
Weather
KELOLAND Weather Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Drought
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
Masters Report
Big Race – Indy
SDSU Jackrabbits
USD Coyotes
All Star 2022
Top Stories
Lincoln baseball finding success through off-field …
Video
Top Stories
Brandon Valley to host Harrisburg in Game of the …
Top Stories
KELOLAND.com Games of the Week – May
Augustana softball to meet Arkansas Tech in NCAA …
I-90 Racing
Kyrou, Perron help Blues beat Wild 5-2 to even series
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
KELOXTRA
CW of the Black Hills
KELOLAND Living
Arts & Crafts Show
Book Club
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Be Our Guest
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Be On The Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
KELOLAND Living Newsletter
Top Stories
Inside Sioux Falls: The best views
Video
Top Stories
Escape to your favorite vacation spot through meditation
Video
Summer fun with Sioux Falls Parks & Rec
Video
The perfect pineapple mojito mocktail
Video
Spilling the tea: Summer vacations
Video
Employment
Automall
Community
Agriculture
Buy Local
Career Expo in Rapid City
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Falls Park History
Events Calendar
Gas Prices
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
KELOLAND Pets
Obituaries
Remarkable Women
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
Regional News Partners
Sign Up For Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Umbrellas
Best sun parasols
Top Umbrellas Headlines
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
SD man sentenced for Nancy Pelosi threat
MMIP Stories: Pine Ridge mother loses three children
Man facing life in prison won the lottery
SF housing market: Demand high, interest rates rise
Debate over proposed CO2 pipelines continues
Don't Miss!
Win Paw Patrol Live! Tickets
Win Country Thunder Passes!
New England Fall Foliage with Sean Bower
Scotland & Northern Ireland with Jay Trobec
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
View All Don't Miss