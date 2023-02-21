Which black beanie is best?

A black beanie is a wardrobe staple that’s both stylish and practical in cold weather. It might seem like a simple piece of clothing to buy, but there’s more to beanies than first meets the eye.

First, you’ll need to consider the different types of beanies available, then factors such as material and linings. If you’re looking for a trendy and versatile beanie, the Nike Cuffed Beanie is ideal.

What to know before you buy a black beanie

Types of black beanies

You’d be forgiven for thinking there’s just one type of beanie, but there are actually many available options, including:

Uncuffed: Uncuffed beanies are usually slightly longer than cuffed ones. You can wear them uncuffed or fold in a cuff yourself.

Fisherman's: Fisherman's hats or fisherman's beanies are shorter than regular ones, sitting around 1/2 inch above the ears when cuffed

Visor: You can find visor beanies with a peak at the front, a little like a baseball cap. These are great for keeping the sun out of your eyes and the rain off your face.

Materials

While beanies are generally knitted, they can also be made from other fabrics, such as fleece.

Wool: Wool beanies are more expensive than acrylic ones, but they're extra warm. However, this can cause your head to overheat when it's not exceptionally cold out.

Wool beanies are more expensive than acrylic ones, but they’re extra warm. However, this can cause your head to overheat when it’s not exceptionally cold out. Fleece: Since it doesn’t have holes the way that knitted garments do, fleece beanies are great for very cold weather.

What to look for in a quality black beanie

Machine-washable

Beanies might not need washing too regularly, but they can get sweaty on your head, so they occasionally need to be laundered. It’s easier to keep your black beanie clean if it’s machine-washable. However, air-drying hats is generally best to help them keep their shape. Luckily, fleece and acrylic dry extremely quickly.

Lining

Some knitted beanies have a fleece lining for additional warmth. If you live somewhere with extremely cold winters, you’ll thank yourself for choosing a lined beanie.

Sizing

Most are one-size, but you will find separate beanies for adults and beanies for kids. They’re stretchy, so they fit most heads.

Moisture-wicking

You can find beanies with moisture-wicking properties that wick sweat away from the head to keep you dry. This is ideal if you intend to exercise in your beanie or you sometimes find yourself a little too warm when wearing a hat.

How much you can expect to spend on a black beanie

Most cost $5-$20 each, depending on the style and brand. However, handmade beanies and pure wool beanies can cost as much as $50-$75

Black beanie FAQ

Do beanies go over your ears?

A. If you buy a slouchy or uncuffed beanie, you can wear it over your ears, which can help you keep warm on chilly days. However, you can also cuff your beanie or wear a smaller fisherman-style beanie that sits above the ears.

What’s the difference between a beanie and a sock hat?

A. “Beanie” and “sock hat” are different names for the same type of hat. In certain areas, beanies are more likely to be known as sock hats, but they’re both the same. They’re also sometimes called stocking hats, skull caps, knit caps or wooly hats.

How do you properly wear a beanie?

A. There’s no right or wrong way to wear a beanie. It’s just down to personal preference. Some people like to wear them, so the top of the hat sits tight against the head, while others wear them slouchy and oversized or with the top of the hat sticking up.

What’s the best black beanie to buy?

Top black beanie

Nike Cuffed Beanie

What you need to know: Simple and stylish, this cuffed beanie comes from a big name brand.

What you’ll love: It features a sleek embroidered Nike swoosh logo in white on the cuff. The “Dri-FIT Technology” helps wick away moisture to keep your head dry if you wear it for exercise. Made from a ribbed, stretchy acrylic material, it fits well and holds its shape nicely.

What you should consider: In a handful of cases, the logo is embroidered on the side of the hat rather than the front.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black beanie for the money

Knitday Fisherman Beanie

What you need to know: This short beanie is perfect for anyone who likes the fisherman hat look.

What you’ll love: The acrylic material is soft and stretchable. You can cuff it for a fisherman hat style or wear it uncuffed for a regular fit rather than a slouchy one, which is great for people who regularly fit uncuffed beanies too long.

What you should consider: It’s only suitable for hand washing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Neff Daily Heather Beanie Hat

What you need to know: Soft and warm yet still breathable, this is a great hat for moderately cold weather.

What you’ll love: The tight ribbed knit looks great and has a decent amount of stretch to it for a close yet relaxed fit. It has some excess length, so you can wear it in a slightly slouchy way or cuff it so that it sits closer to your head.

What you should consider: The quality control could be better, some buyers report poor stitching.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

