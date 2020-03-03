Restaurant Equipment

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Originals
Agriculture
Automotive News
Coronavirus
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
MMIP in South Dakota
Politics from The Hill
National & World News
Positively KELOLAND
Press Releases
South Dakota Marijuana
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Student leaving O’Gorman instead of cutting his hair
Video
Top Stories
Burn victim runs and wants to help others
Video
Rapid City sees uptick in vandalism
Video
Incorporating produce with farm-to-school program
Video
Public meetings on SF aquatic facilities coming up
Video
Weather
KELOLAND Weather Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Drought
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
Viewer’s Choice Poll
The KELO Cup
SDSU Jackrabbits
USD Coyotes
All Star 2022
Top Stories
Washington grads paving path with Louisville
Video
Top Stories
Tea Area boys roll past West Central
Video
Top Stories
Monday’s Scoreboard – Aug. 29
Sanford International set to welcome Sam Hunt
Video
South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll – Aug. 29
South Dakota Prep Media Volleyball Poll – Aug. 29
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
KELOLAND WeatherNow
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
KELOXTRA
CW of the Black Hills
KELOLAND Living
Arts & Crafts Show
Book Club
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Be Our Guest
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Be On The Show
Our Team
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
KELOLAND Living Newsletter
Top Stories
Support teachers by becoming a substitute
Video
Top Stories
Easy, adorable back-to-school hairstyles
Video
College cookie care package ideas and tips for shipping
Video
Dino-mite upcycled toys
Video
Eating healthy on a budget
Video
Employment
Automall
Community
Back To School
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Events Calendar
Gas Prices
KELOLAND Pets
Obituaries
Remarkable Women
Tradition Of Caring
Lottery
Horoscopes
About
Contact Us
uShare
Our History
Our People
KELOLAND Careers
Regional News Partners
Sign Up For Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Online Services
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Restaurant Equipment
Best bill counter
Top Restaurant Equipment Headlines
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Multiple stolen vehicles in Aberdeen, Sioux Falls
Man arrested for attempted kidnapping at schools
Student leaving O’Gorman instead of cutting his hair
South Dakota’s marijuana bottleneck
Reaction to attempted kidnapping at SF schools
Don't Miss!
KELOLAND Pro Football Challenge
Win Groceries For A Year!
Back To School
New England Fall Foliage with Sean Bower
Scotland & Northern Ireland with Jay Trobec
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
View All Don't Miss