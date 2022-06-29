Which RGB gaming keyboards are best?

Many gamers find RGB gaming keyboards, which have advanced backlit displays, to be a great addition to their setup. RGB backlighting allows the user to combine shades of red, green and blue to make nearly any color they want. There are a variety of RGB gaming keyboards available on the market. The Razer 60% Chroma RGB Gaming Keyboard offers one of the best minimal takes on the modern gaming keyboard, complete with totally customizable RGB backlighting programming and a swift key response time that’s perfect for fast-paced gaming.

What to know before you buy an RGB gaming keyboard

RGB vs. regular LED backlighting

While most modern gaming keyboards include some sort of LED backlighting, many simply come in a single, static LED color. This may be suitable for some buyers, but others looking for the best gaming keyboards may want to consider those RGB lighting since it can change colors.

Customizable vs. preset RGB backlight programs

Many RGB keyboards offer the user the ability to fully customize the combination of colors across the keyboard with per-key RGB customization. Others may include RGB colors, though they could be statically dispersed across the keyboard in a non-modifiable way, or they may only include presets that change the color of all the keys at once.

Keyboard form factors

A keyboard’s form factor, orhow the keys are laid out, is important to consider. Keyboard form factors come in a fairly wide variety of configurations, including 60%, 70%, tenkeyless and full-size key layouts, among others.

What to look for in a quality RGB gaming keyboard

Preferred keyboard configuration

Ultimately, one of the most important functional considerations to evaluate when buying an RGB keyboard is the keyboard configuration. Users that want an extremely minimal keyboard configuration may benefit from a one-handed RGB gaming keyboard, 60% or 70% sizes, while those that like having a few more keys may benefit from tenkeyless configurations. Gamers who prefer the inclusion of a 10-key number pad may want to stick with a full-size gaming keyboard.

Key response time

When it comes to gameplay, key response time is going to be the most important detail, since it determines how long the computer takes to respond once a given key is pressed. Keyboard response times can vary significantly from model to model, though most gaming keyboards offer a key response time between 1ms and 1.5ms—with the lower number representing the fastest response time.

Programmable RGB backlights

For RGB gaming keyboard buyers, finding a keyboard with programmable RGB backlights is a huge bonus, since you can completely customize how you want your keyboard to glow. While some models only let you select from pre-made color presets, others let you program RGB presets of your own, save them and switch between them.

How much you can expect to spend on RGB gaming keyboards

RGB gaming keyboards have a wide range of price points, with some costing as little as $15 while others cost as much as $250.

RGB gaming keyboard FAQ

Are RGB gaming keyboards wireless?

A. The vast majority of gaming keyboards are wired, since this offers a slightly faster response time. Other RGB gaming keyboards are wireless or can also be used as wired keyboards.

Do RGB gaming keyboards cost more than regular gaming keyboards?

A. RGB gaming keyboards don’t tend to cost substantially more than regular gaming keyboards, especially because most gaming keyboards today will already include some kind of LED backlighting. In general, RGB gaming keyboards are usually similar in price to those that have regular backlighting or no backlighting at all.

What’s the best RGB gaming keyboard to buy?

Top RGB gaming keyboard

Razer Hunstman Mini 60% White Backlit Chroma RGB Gaming Keyboard

What you need to know: This 60% size mechanical keyboard from Razer features a beautiful minimalist design and is fully customizable.

What you’ll love: This model has a beautiful white look with smooth, seamless keys. It also comes at a very affordable price point, making it a top pick for many gamers looking for a small RGB gaming keyboard.

What you should consider: This keyboard’s form factor is a little small for some users who prefer a tenkeyless or full-size keyboard design.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top RGB gaming keyboard for the money

Redragon K552 Mechanical 87-Key Tenkeyless Backlit RGB Gaming Keyboard

What you need to know: This super-responsive, tenkeyless keyboard is an excellent and satisfying gaming keyboard. It features a bright, easy to see RGB backlight.

What you’ll love: Coming in at a fair price point, this RGB keyboard from Redragon offers a variety of lighting colors and settings. It also has a user-friendly RGB light adjustment feature that is great for beginners who are new to RGB keyboards.

What you should consider: Some users reported that this model developed sticky keys after a short period of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Logitech G915 Wireless Mechanical 90-Key Tenkeyless Tactile RGB Gaming Keyboard

What you need to know: This mechanical gaming keyboard from Logitech is one of the most popular gaming keyboards, and it comes in a tenkeyless or a full-size configuration, both featuring customizable RGB LED backlights.

What you’ll love: On top of offering a robust per-key RGB backlight, this gaming keyboard from Logitech features a wireless connection with super-quick response times. The portable design makes it easy to take this keyboard with you and set it up wherever you go.

What you should consider: This is an expensive model compared to other devices on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

