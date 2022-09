It’s official. For the first time, Amazon Prime members are being treated to two sales events in the same year. First, it was Prime Day in July. Now, another “prime opportunity”… the Early Access Sale. This week, BestReviews expert Meredith Gallo shared the best products and how to know what you’re buying.

Prime Opportunity: Early Access Sale products

For more information and details on the products mentioned for the Prime Opportunity: Early Access Sale click here.