Thanksgiving will be here next week. That means Black Friday and Cyber Monday are also heading your way at breakneck speed. To make the most of these flagship deal days, it is essential that you are prepared. Knowing how to strategize your shopping is just as important as the depth of the discounts when you are trying to navigate such a massive savings event.

BestReviews’ Jacob Palmer joins Scott Moak to share time-saving shopping tips and insights on which products are expected to have the best deals this year on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

How to make the most of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The most important tip for any big sales event is to be prepared well before the items go on sale. Consider what you want and need, and make a list. This also includes doing your detective work to learn what a good price on a particular item looks like. “If you do wait, you might run into some scarcity issues, and they might sell out,” Palmer said. To make sure you get the exact product you want, select your top choices and save them on a shopping list or put them directly into your cart. In short, Black Friday and Cyber Monday should be reserved for active purchasing. It is not the time to be reading through feature lists, comparing products and making purchasing decisions.

Top shopping list items for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

SodaStream Art

The SodaStream Art is a sparkling water system that lets you make your own fizzy beverages. Just pull down the lever to add carbonation and begin crafting your own drinks. You can create any flavor of soda that you desire with this useful product.

Theragun Mini

A Theragun Mini is a portable personal massage gun that lets you soothe tired, aching muscles. It offers quiet operation and gives you a portable option that still packs a lot of power to provide real relief, whether from long work hours or intense training sessions.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac X8

A robot vacuum gives you a clean house with zero effort, and a bunch of makes and models are expected to be on sale during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. “Usually, you can find them for 100, 200 bucks off,” Palmer said. “They aren’t the cheapest up front, but if you can knock that off and then give that to somebody and say, ‘Hey, you don’t have to clean up after the dog anymore,’ that’s the kind of message that plays over the holidays.”

The Eufy by Anker RoboVac X8 follows intelligently generated floor maps, so it knows where it is cleaning. Using the app, you can customize its performance by designating specific areas and no-go zones.

Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700

Over-ear noise-canceling headphones, such as the Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700, allow you to hear your music with greater clarity while decreasing potential hearing damage. It gives you a full, rich sound that remains balanced throughout all volume levels.

Aluratek 8-Inch Frame

An Aluratek 8-inch Frame makes a great gift. “It’s the perfect gift for the grandparents, the person who wants to keep up with the family. They want all the new photos,” Palmer said. With this digital picture display unit, all you have to do is connect a flash drive or an SD card to the frame, and the slideshow will begin. The stylish, distressed frame makes a suitable addition to nearly any decor.

Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew

Cold brewing gives you a rich, full-bodied flavor that you might not achieve with other processes. The Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew lets you add water to the coffee grounds and brews overnight, giving you the perfect cup in the morning.

Anker521 Magnetic Battery Portable Charger

The Anker521 Magnetic Battery Portable Charger gives you a convenient way to charge your phone. All you need to do is magnetically attach it to your phone to get more power, no matter where you are.

YETI Rambler Wine Tumbler

The YETI Rambler Wine Tumbler is a 10-ounce, stainless steel, double-wall vacuum tumbler with a magnetic lid. It keeps your favorite beverage cold (or hot) longer, so you can enjoy it at the temperature you prefer.

Bushnell Golf Tour V5

Step up your golf game with the Bushnell Golf Tour V5. This distance-finding device vibrates and flashes when you hit the pin, so you know your readings are accurate. The magnetic mount means you can effortlessly attach the Tour V5 to the cart bar.

Shop this segment

SodaStream Art

This sparkling water set gives you everything you need to make up to 60 liters of carbonated water, including a sparkling water maker, a CO2 cylinder and more.

Sold by Amazon, Home Depot, Kohl's and Macy's

Theragun Mini

This travel-size percussion massage gun has a universal attachment and three speeds to deliver relief to nearly any part of the body.

Sold by Amazon, Therbody, Kohl's and Macy's

Eufy by Anker RoboVac X8

The Eufy has twin-turbine technology that increases airflow and offers more efficient and powerful cleaning. The dust compression feature means you can empty the unit less frequently.

Sold by Amazon

Sold by Amazon

Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700

Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones give you up to 20 hours of nonstop listening pleasure. These lightweight, comfortable headphones also provide hands-free access to voice assistants, such as Alexa and Google Assistant.

Sold by Amazon and Staples

Sold by Amazon and Staples

Aluratek 8-Inch Frame

This digital picture frame is easy to use, making it a great gift for people who aren’t tech savvy. There is no setup and no software to install. Just plug in your card or drive and it works.

Sold by Amazon and Staples

Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew

This hassle-free brewing system makes up to 6 cups of slow-brewed coffee overnight. There is no mess. The container is dishwasher-safe, and you can brew to your desired strength.

Sold by Amazon

Sold by Amazon

Anker521 Magnetic Battery Portable Charger

This portable magnetic charger is made for the iPhone 12. It only works with models that are protected by MagSafe cases.

Sold by Amazon

Sold by Amazon

YETI Rambler Wine Tumbler

This rugged little cup is built for adventure. It keeps your beverage cold or hot, has a no-sweat design and is dishwasher-safe for convenience.

Sold by Amazon

Sold by Amazon

Bushnell Golf Tour V5

This rangefinder is a trusted tool of PGA Tour pros. The device accurately measures distances on the course, so you will always know which club to use.

Sold by Amazon and Dick's Sporting Goods

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

