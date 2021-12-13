Best high-end gifts for your grandpa

According to a survey by Coventry Direct, the top ten nicknames for grandfathers in the US are Papa, Pop/Pop-Pop, Pawpaw, Granddad, Papaw, Grampy, Poppy, Grandfather, Abuelo or Abuelito and Gramps.

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Which high-end gift for your grandpa is best?

A grandpa is the backbone of any family. Honor yours with a high-end gift that will satisfy their sophisticated tastes. From history buffs to sports fanatics, Mr. Fix-Its to foodie travelers, grandfathers deserve some recognition for all of their contributions to the family. Whether they spend time in the den or the garden, listening to music or firing up the grill, they could use a present that will brighten up their space. Although you can never truly repay them for all of their advice, hard work and love, you can start with the perfect high-end gift.

Do you need a few more gift recommendations for your grandparents this holiday season? Check out these gift guides:

Best gifts from $50-100

Custom travel photo coasters

With these coasters, your grandpa can take a walk down memory lane whenever they sip their favorite drink. You can customize the set with photographs from your family’s history, whether you choose your grandparents’ wedding day or the grandchildren’s birthday parties. Each coaster is a square of tumbled marble with cork backing. The image is printed on the marble. You can add captions to the photos to tell their stories.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Hickory Farms holiday meat & cheese wooden gift crate

Your foodie grandpa can create a classic charcuterie spread or a simple snack tray with this gift set from Hickory Farms. The wooden crate is bursting with delicious meats, gourmet cheeses, crackers, roasted nuts and dried fruit. Your grandfather will enjoy feasting on salami, summer sausages and spicy mustard. All of the ingredients in this sweet and salty collection pair beautifully to delight their palate.

Sold by Macy’s

The Art of Shaving 5-piece men’s travel shaving kit in sandalwood

Whether on an overnight trip to see the grandkids or a long journey around the world, you can help your grandpa look their best with this travel shave kit. With its signature sandalwood scent, this kit will take your grandfather back to the days of traditional wet shaving. The kit includes pre-shave oil, shaving cream, after-shave balm, a Morris Park 5-blade razor and a shaving brush, all of which they can store in a classic black travel bag. Give your grandpa the gift of a luxurious close and comfortable shave.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Victrola bluetooth record player

Music bonds generations in a way that few other things can. Pull out grandpa’s vinyl record collection and have a party with this Victrola turntable. Complete with Bluetooth connectivity to play music wirelessly, this record player blends vintage and modern media for listening to music. The built-in speakers emit a clear, crisp sound. The 3-speed turntable plays 33-⅓, 45, and 78 RPM vinyl. The set includes a 45 RPM adapter and a power cord. Connect external speakers or use headphones, depending on how they choose to listen. Grandpa can bring the music anywhere because of the portable suitcase design.

Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Macy’s

Compendium desktop ornament

This beautiful desktop creation is modeled after antique, 16th-century compendia, which were small, multi-functional scientific instruments. Your grandpa will love this replica which will make them feel like an aristocrat. Made of brass, this ornate gift contains a folding sundial mounted on a compass. Not just for decoration, both of these instruments really work. Whether your grandfather is a history buff or an aspiring scientist, this ornament makes for a great conversation piece and is sure to get them thinking.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Grill smoker gift set

If your grandpa is King of the Grill, they will love this grill smoker gift set. Easy to use, simply fill up the smoker box with all-natural cherry, hickory, and/or apple chips, and place it on the grill with the food. Give meats, vegetables, fruits and cheeses that delicious smoky flavor everyone craves. Top off the food with the included hickory-smoked sea salt. The set comes with instructions and a thermometer for safe cooking. This gift is great for the grandpa who wants to experiment with smoking food, but doesn’t want to commit to buying a stand-alone smoker.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Best gifts from $100-250

Polo Ralph Lauren quarter-zip sweater

Keep grandpa warm in style with this classic designer sweater. Made with 100% cotton, this sweater has the Polo Ralph Lauren signature embroidered pony on the chest. This long-sleeved, quarter-zip sweater comes in a variety of colors to suit any style, like scotch pine heather, camel melange, park avenue red and classic black.

Sold by Macy’s

Authentic stadium seat cufflinks

Bring your grandpa back to the ballpark of their childhood with these one-of-a-kind cufflinks made of material salvaged from the seats of baseball stadiums. Colors vary with the choice of stadium. Choose from 12 different stadiums including Yankee Stadium, Shea Stadium, Ebbetts Field, Wrigley Field and Comiskey Park. Each set of cufflinks is completely unique. Officially licensed by Major League Baseball, these sterling silver cufflinks come with a certificate of authenticity.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Handwritten message money clip

This money clip allows you to give a handwritten, personalized note to your grandpa that they can keep forever. The artist carves your note into a piece of sterling silver that becomes a unique money clip. This gift is both practical and priceless.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Garden gears outdoor clock & thermometer

Bring an industrial feel to grandpa’s garden with this outdoor clock and thermometer. Made of hand-finished steel, the clock and thermometer can either be mounted on a wall or a post. The analog clock is a throwback to simpler times. Grandpa will love this nostalgic addition; just be sure to protect it from direct exposure to the weather.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

NYC skyline chess

Take a trip to the city that never sleeps with this chess board that replaces traditional game pieces with miniature versions of famous New York City landmarks. Perfect for grandpas who love the game and the big city, this set is packed in a folding card chessboard. Grandpa will get a kick out of shouting, “checkmate!” through the imagined streets of the Big Apple.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Husky mechanics toolset

Freshen up your grandpa’s tools with this 149-piece set from Husky. The set includes a thorough collection of mechanics tools and is perfect for a workshop or garage. Stamped with size markings, the plastic storage case makes it easy for your grandfather to identify and organize their tools. With a lifetime warranty, this toolset is a practical and useful gift that will last forever.

Sold by Home Depot

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lorianne Palinkas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.