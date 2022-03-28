Which gold shower curtains are best?

Your bathroom should be a rich space that pampers you — and that calls for some gold. Gold is a radiant, opulent color. It’s all the rage in interior design for its ability to luxuriously accent any decor. Adding a touch of gold to your shower curtain is just the way to feel like you’re royalty. Whether it’s a solid ochre or a delicate pattern, a gold shower curtain suits the contemporary or vintage aesthetic alike.

Whatever your bathroom decor, the best gold shower curtain is Sherry Decor Boutique Golden Geometric Shower Curtain because of its different design.

What to know before you buy a gold shower curtain

Gold in modern decor

Metals are the quintessential accent of contemporary decors from minimalism to mid-century modern. When used sparingly, gold adds some sophisticated finesse to the room. If you’re pairing a golden shower curtain with one of these design schemes, opt for a geometric pattern or simple motif. The fine detail and delicate touch won’t be as loud as a solid wall of color, harmonizing with your other understated choices.

Gold in vintage decor

Ever the elegant material, gold has a long history in interior design dating back to ancient civilizations. This other side of gold is ornate and resplendent. From furniture to frames to lamps and other fixtures, gold is plated or painted on to give these sculptural elements their lavish look.

If you’re looking for a gold shower curtain that will pair nicely with antiques or a classical decor, you can’t go wrong with a solid color. A rich, saturated ochre evokes the painterly palettes of old masters, while a metallic, golden brown has a refined sheen.

Lastly, for a rustic or farmhouse decor, you can experiment with patterns in addition to solid colors. Prints that incorporate floral or other country elements in gold are a great way to shine more light in your bathroom.

Colors that go with gold

Gold goes with just about every color out there, except maybe orange and yellow. This warm metal color works best when paired with cool greens and blues, such as a teal or navy. But it can also coordinate nicely with red and purple to accentuate its inherent warmth. Black, white and beige are classic pairings for that French café style.

What to look for in a quality gold shower curtain

Material

Shower curtains come in three primary materials:

Cotton: Cotton is the softest, most luscious of the three, and therefore the most expensive. You have your option of weaves and textures with this material. It will also last the longest — but it’s not waterproof.

Cotton is the softest, most luscious of the three, and therefore the most expensive. You have your option of weaves and textures with this material. It will also last the longest — but it’s not waterproof. Polyester: Like cotton, polyester is a woven fabric that can give you a nice waffle knit or silky shimmer. These are waterproof or water-resistant, however, so liners are optional.

Like cotton, polyester is a woven fabric that can give you a nice waffle knit or silky shimmer. These are waterproof or water-resistant, however, so liners are optional. Vinyl: The cheapest of shower curtain materials, vinyl is a great solution for those who are decorating on a budget and want something durable and easy to clean.

Size

In order to correctly size your shower curtain, you’ll need to know how much of your tub you’ll be covering. Standard curtains are 72 by 72 inches. This is enough to cover one side of your tub. But if you have a freestanding bathtub, or a shower enclosure, you’ll need a special size. Shower curtains come in extra-long or extra-wide sizes for high ceilings and tubs showing more than one side. You can also find narrower curtains to cover your standing shower enclosure.

Hooks vs. grommets

All shower curtains have grommets. These are used to install hooks, or to mount the curtain directly on the rod itself. Curtains that have large enough grommets to do this should have reinforced hems for durability. This method of hanging will make it harder to pull your curtain completely flat, but is less finicky to install and less prone to falling off.

Hooks, on the other hand, hook a ring to the grommet. You then slide these rings onto the curtain rod. Not only do they make it easier to pull your curtain taught, but they’re also a great opportunity to take advantage of decorative shower hooks.

How much you can expect to spend on a gold shower curtain

Vinyl shower curtains are usually $5-$25. Polyester and cotton are more expensive, falling somewhere between $30-$80, with custom prints and designs exceeding that range.

Gold shower curtain FAQ

Do I need a shower curtain liner?

A. A shower curtain liner is your best line of defense against mold and mildew. You will definitely need them for your cotton shower curtain. They’re also great at boosting the longevity of polyester and vinyl curtains.

What is considered gold?

A. Unless you’re ridiculously wealthy, an actual gold shower curtain isn’t in the cards. So you’ll be stuck finding one that approximates the color of this precious metal. Gold doesn’t always have to be metallic. While the darker, almost bronze look is definitely considered gold, you can also achieve the same visual effects with rich ochres, ambers and other warm yellows.

What’s the best gold shower curtain to buy?

Top gold shower curtain

Sherry Decor Boutique Golden Geometric Shower Curtain

What you need to know: Replete with a subtle triangle pattern on saturated-gold fabric, this shower curtain fits in with any home decor.

What you’ll love: Handmade from polyester, the Sherry Decor Boutique curtain is a yellow ochre color and it uses hooks to install.

What you should consider: You have to purchase the hooks separately and it comes in one size: 74 inches by 72 inches.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top gold shower curtain for the money

Amazon Basics Gold Polka Dot Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This polyester shower curtain has a playful polka-dot print on a creamy white background.

What you’ll love: It’s 72 by 72 inches and is machine-washable and you can tumble-dry it on low heat. It’s “Climate Pledge Friendly.”

What you should consider: This curtain is only available in one size and it doesn’t come with hooks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

JTMall Shower Curtain with Gold Chevron Geometric Pattern

What you need to know: Add some glossy metallic gold to your contemporary decor with this refined curtain.

What you’ll love: Featuring a thin, gold chevron pattern on white, the JTMall shower curtain looks great in modern interiors. It’s made from polyester, so it’s water resistant, and it comes with stainless-steel rings for a clean look.

What you should consider: You can’t get this curtain in extra-long or extra-wide sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

