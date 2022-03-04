Which coral shower curtain is best?

A shower curtain has two jobs: to keep the water in your tub and to look good in your bathroom. But there’s a lot that goes into such a simple item, so there’s a lot to consider if you’re in the market for a new one. If you’re looking for something in the color coral, though, you can’t go wrong with this Lagute Hook Free Shower Curtain With Snap-In Liner.

What to know before you buy a coral shower curtain

Shower curtains come in an endless variety of colors and patterns. But there are just a few main design styles and materials commonly available.

Material

Shower curtains are usually made of cotton, vinyl or polyester fabric.

Vinyl curtains are low maintenance and inexpensive.

curtains are low maintenance and inexpensive. Polyester fabric is the most common and durable.

fabric is the most common and durable. Cotton is more expensive but can look the most luxurious.

Waterproof vs. water resistant

Vinyl curtains are waterproof, not letting any water splash through onto your bathroom floor. Polyester is usually water resistant — not quite as waterproof as vinyl, but still keeping the water in your tub. Cotton shower curtains will soak water right up, so they work best as decorative elements paired with a polyester or vinyl liner.

Liners

You can pair your curtain with a liner for added protection and a nicer appearance. The liner hangs inside the tub, while the shower curtain hangs outside. A liner is not required, but without it you will need to put your curtain inside the tub when the shower is in use.

Hooks vs. hookless

Most shower curtains are paired with a set of hooks to hang them from the curtain rod. A set of metal grommets along the top of the curtain accepts the hooks. A nice upgrade, though, is a hookless shower curtain. With hookless shower curtains, these grommets are larger and more flexible, and have a break paired with a slit in the curtain. This design allows a hookless curtain to hang directly from the shower rod, so there is no fumbling with all those hooks.

A hookless shower curtain can be hung in seconds. And they often come with snap-in liners, so the liner attaches directly to the curtain, rather than to hooks on the curtain rod.

Mold and mildew

Mold and mildew can be a big problem with shower curtains and liners. Some curtains and liners have a mold- and mildew-resistant coating, which can be helpful. So can regular cleaning. Look for machine- washable curtains when possible. For vinyl liners, you might find yourself scrubbing by hand to keep them clean. Because the liners are so inexpensive, many people simply buy a new one when they get too dirty.

What to look for in a quality coral shower curtain

The basics

If you’re looking for a coral shower curtain, you probably already have an idea of what you want as far as matching your bathroom’s design scheme. You could be looking for an exact shade or pattern or texture. But you’ll also want something that’s durable and easy to clean.

Billowing prevention

Shower curtains will often billow in and become an annoyance, especially when the air temperature inside the shower is warmer than the surrounding air. In this case, look for a shower curtain or liner that has a weighted or magnetic base, or even one with suction cups that can attach to the tub.

How much you can expect to spend on a coral shower curtain

Inexpensive vinyl liners can often be found for less than $10. Mid-range shower curtains generally range from $15-$30. And more expensive curtains made from nicer fabrics can go as high as $70 or more.

Coral shower curtain FAQ

What color is coral?

A. There’s no standard for coral as a color, but generally it’s somewhere in the range from pink to orange. In nature, living corals can be red, pink, blue, green and many other shades. They can even be fluorescent.

How do I clean mildew from a shower curtain?

A. Mold and mildew on a shower curtain are best cleaned by hand. Spray a mix of 2:1 hydrogen peroxide and water onto the shower curtain, then let it sit for 5 to 10 minutes. After rinsing, scrub with a baking soda paste until clean.

What are the best coral shower curtains to buy?

Top coral shower curtain

Lagute Hook Free Shower Curtain With Snap-In Liner

What you need to know: This hotel-grade curtain is easy to take down and easy to put up.

What you’ll love: It’s machine washable and easy to maintain, thanks to its hookless design. The snap-in liner keeps water in the tub while the bright coral curtain looks great on the outside. The sheer privacy window up top lets in the light and is an attractive touch.

What you should consider: The liner must be hand cleaned, but replacements are easily available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top coral shower curtain for money

N&Y Fabric Shower Curtain Or Liner

What you need to know: This budget curtain can double as a liner or be used on its own without one.

What you’ll love: The polyester fabric has been treated to be waterproof, so you’ll still get that fabric feel but with the waterproof capabilities of vinyl. It’s lightweight and machine washable. Weighted magnets in the hem resist billowing.

What you should consider: Shower hooks are not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tompop Red, Pink And Mint Coral Pattern Shower Curtain

What you need to know: If you’re looking for an actual coral design, not just the color coral, this is the place to start.

What you’ll love: The red, pink and mint colored coral design brings a splash of life to your bath. The polyester fabric is machine washable. A dozen plastic curtain hooks are included.

What you should consider: Some reviewers complain that the colors are much brighter than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

